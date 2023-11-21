Home » The transformation of cities, in the new episode of Connectarch Cast with Greg Bousquet
The transformation of cities, in the new episode of Connectarch Cast with Greg Bousquet

One of them, architecture, needed to reinvent itself quickly to meet new demands, update concepts, study behaviors and design in an innovative way.

What is the role of the architect in all of this? How was it required? How did it respond to the new design requirements? And what happened to the profession? Connectarch Cast – a podcast produced in partnership with Decortiles – invited architect Greg Bousquet to bring these and other answers to this moment.

“The global trend in architecture today is this stance towards sustainability. How can we avoid CO2 waste? How can we design better? Because we have the conditions to design better for the planet”, Greg reports on the changes that have occurred quickly in architecture.

The content is already live, and is available on Spotify and YouTube, on the brand’s profile. Follow Connectarch news on the @connectarch_oficial and @decortiles profiles on Instagram and on the www.connectarch.com.br platform.

