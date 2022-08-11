Listen to the audio version of the article

Things: The smartest and most practical format to protect the face effectively, quickly and with a “naked skin” effect. This type of solar is in fact presented in solid form and therefore does not create problems at check-in if we travel by plane; it is applied quickly without the need to have a mirror at hand, because it is completely invisible and this eliminates the possibility of white traces; finally, it is perfect not only for the face, but also on the most vulnerable areas of the body, such as moles, the back of the hands, but also the hairline, where there is always the risk of leaving the skin defenseless.

Among other things, it is the solar on the go par excellence, because it weighs a few grams, is compact and finds space even in the most essential beauty case (or in the most chic beach bag) .Once applied, the stick still needs a twenty minutes to reach the optimal level of effectiveness, just like all solar products. For this reason, the ideal is to apply it before going outdoors, or, if we apply it on the beach, we stay in the shade for a few more minutes.

Finally, one last important information on the SPF. There is no total shielding from UV rays, this wording can no longer be used for some time because there is no formula capable of 100% protection. Dermatologists recommend SPF 50+, which is the highest.

Three products for three price ranges

Easy Stick Sun Secure spf 50+ di SVR, very comfortable because it is wide, it can be applied in an instant: ideal, for example, to protect the scalp of men with the marines-style look. Thanks to the very high broad spectrum protection and an antioxidant complex, it neutralizes the damage caused by UVA, UVB, visible light and infrared rays (€ 13.50 for the 10 g format, in pharmacies).