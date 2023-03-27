In Jujuy, Boca defeated River 3-0 in the senior superclassic. Ortega and Cacini were some of the figures present.

news news–summary news–55-81″>



The meeting had entertaining game passages, with some dangerous actions in the goals, especially those that were presented in favor of Boca, which drew applause from the public that closely followed the individualities.

Two of those plays ended in a goal in the first half when striker ARiel Carreño received a clearance from Donnet’s right and took a violent shot that made goalkeeper Giordano’s save impossible.

After Matías Giménez’s goal arrived header after a center launched from the left.

Boca’s partial victory was deserved because they showed more clarity in attack and dominated the actions in a large part of the stage against a River that did not finish connecting to its best pieces such as Ariel Ortega and Diego Barrado from Jujuy.

At plugin startup, the Chelo Delgado arrived late in a quite and Manuel Ledesma received a great kick from the player xeneize.

The TREMENDOUS kick of Chelo Delgado to Manuel Ledesma in the Senior Superclassic. pic.twitter.com/oK2rvAuIJ5 — TyC Sports (@TyCSports) March 27, 2023

in the second stage Boca’s third goal came through a shot from Carreñor, what seemed to sentence the story of the emotional Superclásico in Jujuy, because afterwards the xeneize team had control of the ball and River almost didn’t worry.

The clearest of the millionaire was at the feet of Barrado (28m.) which was rejected by the goalkeeper Ignacio Presedo who entered the complement.

Amid the applause of the Jujuy public with their idols, the curtain of the historic superclassic was lowered and the Boca players led by their captain Patrón Bermúdez raised the Cup that the Government of Jujuy delivered.

«I want to thank all the people of Jujuy, I am very proud to be here and Thank you for understanding that soccer is a sport, a passion and that the color of the shirt doesn’t matter.”said Bermúdez after lifting the trophy.

“I am very happy to play this superclassic again, this time in my land, in Jujuy. I am not the Ortega of other times but I always seek to give my best on the pitch for my team,” said Burrito Ortega, who received applause from the entire stadium.

Before the game and at halftime there was a performance by a dance group that gave color to the night with music, dance and rhythms displayed by the devils of the Jujuy Carnival.

_ Source: Telam Agency



