The “trend bureau” accumulated in the Douyin e-commerce apparel industry may really be able to play something new_TOM 新闻

Trends, from style shaping to trend leading, are inseparable from the help of communication effects; and since the development of the times, the form of trend communication media has become more and more vivid. From word of mouth in ancient times, to magazines and publications in the paper media era, relying on flat graphic output has become the “trend bible” of a generation. Until today, trend players are increasingly relying on short videos and live broadcasts, which are intuitive and highly immersive. The strong “three-dimensional” communication media even tends to condense multiple functions such as information acquisition, trend insight, and shopping malls into the same centralized carrier.

Fashion communication has entered the era of short video and live broadcast/Via Douyin

Douyin e-commerce, which uses short video content as one of its carriers, has officially started the trend of “playing”.To be honest, this move doesn’t really surprise us at the moment when trends, styles and audiences are becoming more and more diverse. Douyin e-commerce’s efforts to target the trendy track actually have their own goals: “Use their good content and trend communication effect to make the way of understanding trends, following trends, and creating trends easier and more focused.”







Douyin e-commerce layout trend track/Via Douyin e-commerce

It may sound difficult for Douyin e-commerce to set foot in the trendy field that seems ethereal and has many elements. But if you think about it carefully, you will find that in the global interest e-commerce scene, opinion leaders and brands in the fashion industry are gathered together. With the help of Douyin’s short video, live broadcast and other content advantages, the volume of culture and trend communication is maximized, and According to the classification of interests, it is accurately delivered to the eyes of every trendy player with different personalities, and finally the good things are displayed through the mall, forming a complete trendy link.

From this point of view, the theoretical logical link seems to be completed, but is it really effective in practice? Different “players” in this “game” also have their own opinions…

Che Che: The bottom layer of trends is culture and content, and commodities are just carriers

“OG”, who has been deeply involved in the content industry for 17 years, is also the disseminator and promoter of youth culture and trend culture. This time, as a representative role in the trend circle, he expressed his understanding of trends from the perspective of content creators , and the reason for “playing trendy” with the Douyin e-commerce apparel industry.







“Tide Workshop”, the principal of INDE COMPANY – Che Che/Via Douyin e-commerce

“Sports brands and street brands shape trends not by a pair of shoes or a piece of clothing, but by the culture, stories, and spirit behind them, shaping the trend minds of generations.” For those born in the 1980s who were deeply influenced by Jordan and others, Che Che used his own trend awareness enlightenment to express his definition of trend.







Basketball, Jordan, sneakers and other sports cultures have opened a generation of enlightenment on trends/Via Pinterest

Trends are not entities, and cannot be defined by a single dimension such as simple popular items or fashionable styles. This is why trends are said to be “elusive”.The story is recorded, the image is established, the spirit is spread, and the trend is followed… The creation of a series of content and the process and effect of cultural communication have fundamentally given birth to the trend, which may be accurately summarized. The Douyin e-commerce experts and content creators represented by it understand the trend.







Starting from a signature on a surfboard, Stussy has become a representative of street trends through street, sports and other cultural communication/Via HIP

What kind of theme and what kind of content can be regarded as positive for the spread of trend culture? Che Che used his big future trend plan on Douyin e-commerce to give the answer, and it also contains some other clues: “We will launch a series of related content such as a support plan for young musicians and trendy groups on Douyin. ; and as long as we are really willing to do something suitable for China, young people and Douyin, we will welcome and embrace it, no matter if it is brand, product or content.”

Che Che’s remarks, in addition to foretelling his future plans in his old business—the trendy content, actually revealed the mutual support relationship between himself and Douyin e-commerce in the trendy track, as well as the reasons for the two parties to join forces:

Content is what Che Che is good at, or it is his best form of external output; the programs created with various themes such as music, art, clothing, trendy play, etc. are all output around the trends that young people like. Content, as he himself said, is the underlying core of the trend.

Gathering and dissemination are exactly the strengths of Douyin e-commerce. Its dissemination effectiveness is obvious to all; through the advantages of interest classification and huge user base, various forms and themes of trend-related information, stories, culture, trends, etc. The content is presented to the largest number of individual audiences at an extremely fast speed.







Che Che’s “Trendy Out of the Box” series created on Douyin/Via Douyin

From this point of view, the cooperation between Douyin e-commerce and Che Che on the trendy track is the result of a two-way choice of each “learning from each other”. Trendy content with richer themes and forms, with the support of Douyin e-commerce’s centralized communication power, can expand its scope of influence exponentially. This is the main reason why Douyin e-commerce and Che Che, or the content creators represented by it, choose each other, and the fusion of the two forces ultimately points to the positive promotion of trendy culture, which is also the reason why both sides The reason for the confidence to join hands in “playing the trend”.

Li Chen NIC: Scattered trend forces need to gather in the same “garden” to grow

Li Chen NIC, who witnessed and deeply participated in the birth and promotion of the first batch of trend forces in China, is also the leader of the trend brand NPC; and in the trend track of Douyin e-commerce, he deeply feels the mutual support of brands and platforms. importance.







Trendy brand NPC manager——Li Chen NIC/Via Douyin e-commerce

“On Douyin, the trend is actually scattered everywhere. What we have to do is to gather them together. A single spark can start a prairie fire, and there must be a strong trend energy that concentrates and expands outward.”; a single style or element, It is difficult to generate too much volume; to gather scattered and fragmented trend forces into the same centralized field for development is what NPC and other trendy brands want to do together with Douyin e-commerce.

Even different trend forces with different styles and different positions need to be seen, at least by people who like it. In a more intuitive way, it is: when Douyin e-commerce has established a centralized display position for the trend vertical field, whether you like subculture, outdoor style or pioneer aesthetics, etc., you can find it here; whether it is for Trend lovers, or brands, this is the simplest and most efficient way to gather “can be seen” and “be seen”.







The trendy version of “The Last Supper” created by artist DIGIWAY shows the scene of a hundred schools of thought contending/Via DIGIWAY

“Whether you want to stick to the quiet corner of the niche or become the center of the trend, you can find a place in this trendy garden established by Douyin e-commerce; and this also requires products and content to walk together. “; Li Chen NIC, who has been deeply involved in the Douyin e-commerce trend track, has seen too many “lonely” trend forces rise and fall, but in this concentrated exposure environment, no matter how you grow up, there will always be someone who can See.







Li Chen NIC explained personal brand NPC and related items on Douyin/Via Douyin

Trends cannot turn everyone into “the same look”, which runs counter to its original intention; but different styles, aesthetics, and trends require a hundred flowers to bloom and a hundred schools of thought to contend; the most critical role of Douyin e-commerce in this is to provide a centralized platform To build such a trendy growth environment, so that every trendy style can gather here, “targeted”.

adidas Hong Shaolun: A mature commercial brand needs to “embrace young people”

For adidas, which has a very mature reputation and scale, and similar large-scale commercial brands, joining this “trend game” of Douyin e-commerce is not only to increase its own communication volume, but more importantly, to serve Generation Z. The trendy audience presents a new and younger look.







The international brand adidas also knows the importance of embracing Generation Z/Via adidas

“Trend tracks and Generation Z have always been adidas’s utmost importance; on the Douyin e-commerce platform, adidas can distribute younger and trendier products and trend styles more accurately through Douyin’s powerful content distribution. For young people who love fashion and sports”, Hong Shaolun, vice president of adidas e-commerce platform, said that in the Douyin e-commerce platform, adidas is interested in the first-time access to young users with different personalities One of the core reasons for this track.

Mature commercial brands do not lack professionalism and popularity, but in a trendy environment that is as changeable as young people, what they want to do most is to gain insight into the frontier trends and stand with young people at all times. Cooperate with FEAR OF GOD to deeply combine sports genes and cutting-edge trends; cross-border linkage trend artist Chang Changxiong and popular post-00s athlete Su Yiming show the integration of trend painting art and sports fashion…Every move is in our opinion. Proof that adidas remains positively youthful.







The cooperation between adidas and FEAR OF GOD has attracted the attention of trend circles and young people/Via GQ







adidas brings trend artist Chang Changxiong and post-00s popular athlete Su Yiming to create cross-border linkage of sports trends/Via adidas

“Getting younger” is no longer easy, but to fully present the youthful appearance at the first time, what needs to be relied on is the powerful communication power of Douyin e-commerce.

“Adidas launched the “Sneaker Talk” content column on Douyin, which will link up with brand-signed athletes, stars, trend icons, popular events, etc., and output culture and ideas to young users; at the same time, adidas will also be on Douyin Mall. Attract more Generation Z consumers through updated and more trendy selections, more special window designs, etc.” With the help of a series of communication and optimization strategies implemented by Douyin e-commerce, you can clearly feel a mature commercial brand like adidas, I want to “talk” to the young people of today, let them see and know who they are now, and they can already be in the same camp as this group of Generation Z, pursuing new trends and cutting-edge.













adidas spreads trendy culture and trendy products loved by young people through Douyin/Via Douyin

Brands that can achieve worldwide scale and maturity do not need to doubt the gold content of their brand connotations and concepts, as well as their ability to “tell stories”; but through Douyin, no matter classic or brand-new stories, they can be told faster and more quickly. The more acceptable way is absorbed by the young people today, which is what adidas and all mature brands are looking for. Douyin e-commerce has made this group of “big boats” “turn around” more quickly, and provided them with stronger arms to “embrace young people”.

Become a “trend-seeker”, Douyin e-commerce has good expectations

In addition to serving a series of roles for other “players” such as a trend culture communication channel and a trend industry landing platform, what do Douyin e-commerce companies want to achieve or become? The answer has been revealed – becoming a “symbol” that is completely equated with the trend, or at least, infinitely close.







Douyin E-Commerce Apparel Industry Operations Director——Zhang Xinyang/Via Douyin E-Commerce

“Fashion-related brands, talents and other roles can use different methods on the Douyin e-commerce platform to serve more young individual users who are concerned about and love trends, whether it is to see better content , or delivering better products, this is actually what we want.” Regardless of all identities and titles, in Douyin e-commerce, users are always the foundation for the development of brands and talents.







The trendy content on Douyin has a very high number of likes, reflecting its huge audience/Via Douyin

Focusing on the vertical field of fashion, everything Douyin e-commerce does is from the perspective of each user, allowing them to understand and follow the trend. The way is simpler and the experience is better: when you want To understand the characteristics and connotation of a certain style trend, or to gain insight into the trend of the current fashion, and to buy the trendy items you like, you only need to open Douyin, whether it is actively searching or browsing content, you can easily get it here The trend “nutrient” you want, this is the meaning.













All kinds of trend-related brands in Douyin e-commerce also have a high degree of attention/Via Douyin

“More users can see better trend content on the Douyin e-commerce platform, and through the spread potential of the content, they can form a more intuitive concept of trends and drive related consumption transformation. Let our users be able to On this platform, find the trendy style and products that are more suitable for you.” From the perspective of different participants in the trendy field, these words include the role that Douyin e-commerce hopes to play in the trendy industry.

Communicators of trendy content and culture can use Douyin’s powerful communication power to output newer and wider content to users; and users’ reception of content information can promote awareness of trendy styles, brands, and trendy items consumption transformation, forming a multi-link linkage; when it comes to trends, everyone immediately thinks of Douyin e-commerce, which is what they look forward to seeing.

“Dou creates new trends”, Douyin e-commerce is “fast”, “accurate” and “wide”.

Going back to the beginning, can the logical link of Douyin e-commerce “playing the trend” move from theory to reality? Perhaps the three characteristics of “fast”, “accurate” and “wide” can provide some clues for the answer to this question.







Come to Douyin to play the trend/Via Douyin e-commerce

The changing speed of trends has been accelerated in the current era of information explosion; and as a gathering place for real-time generation and dissemination of information, Douyin, as a content platform, can use its inherent timeliness to respond to new trends Quickly and sharply capture and adapt to the wave of extremely fast replacement iterations, this is its “fast”.













The latest and fastest trend information content can be obtained on Douyin at the first time/Via Douyin

Young people who are not satisfied with mediocrity and popularity will never stop chasing personalized and differentiated trends; the push logic of Douyin e-commerce can accurately follow different fashion styles and consumption preferences as much as possible. And match the tonality and product positioning of different brands, and adapt measures to people and situations. This is its “accuracy”.













Diversified trend styles cover a wide range and are matched according to audience user preferences/Via Douyin

The existing and popular different genres in the trend field are already overwhelming and will continue to multiply; the huge data and information volume of Douyin e-commerce endows it with the ability to accommodate more all-encompassing trend styles, thus radiating to a larger A wide range of trendy audiences, whether for brands or individuals, can see its “broadness”.







The Douyin e-commerce apparel industry has officially set foot in the trendy track, and has handed over a multi-dimensional “self-introduction” around culture, trends, and industries. I believe that a series of events and support policies will be unveiled in the future. We will continue to prove it with practical actions. No one can absolutely predict whether everything you see and think about this “new trend of dou” will come true in the future, but you are welcome to enter and participate in this “trend bureau” created by Douyin e-commerce at any time witness.



