The trial version of “Starship Gundog Story of the Solar System” is online today!The new character mode “Showa no Kaze” is officially released-DoNews Game

The trial version of “Starship Gundog Story of the Solar System” is online today!The new character mode “Showa no Kaze” is officially released

Astrolabe Games officially announced that the retro sci-fi narrative interactive game “Starship Gundog Solar System Story” developed and produced by Space Colony Studios has opened a trial version on PCSteam today. The new character model “Showa no Kaze” and the latest promotional video are officially released.

Welcome to add “Starship Gundog Story of the Solar System” to your Steam wishlist!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2118420

In the sea of ​​stars, set sail with the distinctive crew members of the starship “Gundog”! The story of “Starship Gundog Tales of the Solar System” is about to begin. Players can try out the full game content for the first hour in the latest public trial version, and learn about the protagonist’s first boarding of the starship “Gundog” and the crew. An acquaintance, and the beginning of a magnificent adventure.

“Starship Gundog: Tales of the Solar System” is a retro sci-fi narrative interactive game that pays tribute to the golden age. It combines the unique retro graphic style with visual narrative interactive forms, and has attracted the attention of many players since it was released. In order to meet the rich preferences of the vast number of retro fans, the development team specially designed and produced a new character mode “Showa Style”, aiming to bring back the atmosphere of Japanese space science fiction works at the end of the 20th century. In this trial version, players can choose their favorite character mode to experience.

In addition, “Starship Gundog: Tales of the Solar System” also uses fine brushstrokes to draw various public areas, facilities, and private spaces that highlight the crew’s personality in the “Gundog” ship. It provides a unique perspective for space sci-fi fans, and embarks on an immersive adventure in a spaceship. Progress through the story step by step by investigating and interacting with the environment, exchanging intel with fellow shipmates.

In the trial version released this time, all the space on the “Gun Dog” ship will be open, and all crew members with different personalities and distinctive characteristics will appear! The player will play the role of the security officer on the “Gun Dog”: he used to be a mech pilot, but he became the laughing stock of the entire fleet due to an accident. But this time, in the face of another crisis, will he be able to turn the tide and save the entire ship? Depends on the player’s actions and choices!

game introduction

In the year 214 of the star calendar, it has been more than four years since the end of the war around the solar system.

The protagonist, who lost all his companions in the previous war, was sent to the Jupiter orbital patrol ship “Gundog”, and was ordered to sail to the edge of the star field to carry out detection operations on mysterious beacons. The huge crisis lurking in the dark sea of ​​stars is coming to the crew.

Game Features – A sci-fi narrative that pays homage to the golden age

The end of one war is only the beginning of another.

This is a very unique visual narrative interactive game. Through the meticulous work of the development team Space Colony Studios, an overhead world under the rules of classic science fiction has been built. With the starship “The Gundog” sailing to the sea of ​​stars, you will appreciate the excellent science fiction of the golden age. The special texture of narrative games. This work specially adopts the display characteristics of retro electronic green, and strives to achieve a high degree of unity from text to vision.

About the Story——The Huge Crisis Hiding Under the Sea of ​​Stars

Human beings have already got rid of the shackles of gravity, but they still cannot get out of the shadow of war demons.

Star calendar 214, the fourth year after the end of the war around the solar system, the entire galaxy is still in a fragile and short-lived state of peace. The Jupiter orbital patrol ship “Gundog” was ordered to go to the edge of the star field to carry out a reconnaissance operation on a mysterious beacon. Unbeknownst to everyone on board, the hidden threat is gradually approaching, and the seemingly ordinary mission has gradually turned into a dangerous adventure.

How to Play – Investigate, Interact, Analyze, Advance

The gameplay of the game adopts a comprehensive method that is more common in games of the same type. You will need to deal with complex interpersonal relationships, listen to and dig out the clues about the key plot clues revealed by the characters in a few words (or eloquence), and you also need to pay attention to investigating different scenes at different times and at different stages Key items that may be hidden in the

About the scene – an adventure in a fully structural mobile battleship

This work is the first part of the “Stories of the Solar System” series, and serves as the origin of all stories. In the game, the starship “Gundog” where the story takes place is fully produced and depicted – the engine power room with numerous mechanisms, the bridge area that has always been very lively, and even the living quarters of each different crew member. Ten large and small scenes have been portrayed in detail, which allows ultra-high credibility to be obtained when traveling and exploring in this spaceship. In addition, there are even mobile weapons!

About the characters—the characters on the page

All stories are stories of people, and the charm of the characters may be the biggest highlight of this work, even all of us publishers. Captain Baltemur who is extremely sassy, ​​Casey who is sunny and pleasant, and the big sister who is not angry and arrogant…Of course, there are also many charming male characters. In short, you need to match dozens of characters, appearances, and abilities , Fleet colleagues with different backgrounds in the past interact in different ways to obtain more valuable information and promote the development of the plot.

“Starship Gundog Story of the Solar System” game introduction

Game Name: Starship Gundog Story of the Solar System

English name: Stories from Sol: The Gun-Dog

Release date: within 2023

Landing platform: PC Steam platform

Developer: Space Colony Studios

Publisher: Astrolabe Games

About Space Colony Studios

Space Colony Studios was co-founded by a group of independent artists, authors and developers from Wales, and is committed to creating a narrative-centric, multi-part “Stories of the Solar System” series of games to express its love for classic animation, retro sci-fi and A love of interactive stories.

About Astrolabe Games

Astrolabe Games is a company formed by a group of like-minded senior game industry professionals. We provide global multi-platform game publishing business.

If you have any questions, please contact:

Contact Email: [email protected]

Sina Weibo: @AstrolabeGames Bilibili: @AstrolabeGames

Official website: https://www.astrolabe-games.ca/

“Starship Gundog Solar System Story” Steam page: https://store.steampowered.com/app/2118420