“The Trilogy of the Gods” Director Sparks Social Media Interest with Clearing of Follower List on Weibo

Director Wu Ershan of “The Trilogy of the Gods”, which includes “Fengshen Part 1: Chaoge Fengyun”, recently caused a stir on social media platform Weibo. The director cleared his social media account follow list, sparking curiosity and speculations among netizens.

The “Fengshen Part 1: Chaoge Fengyun” film, which is the first part of “The Trilogy of the Gods”, has been a commercial success, with a total box office of 2.634 billion yuan, ranking fifth among 2023 films. This success is seen as a new milestone for Chinese films featuring mythological themes and has provided a welcomed boost to the Chinese film industry.

Wu Ershan’s works have garnered significant attention, with his trilogy being a point of focus. The production of this series has involved a substantial investment, reported to be approximately 3 billion yuan. The meticulous planning and lengthy script polishing period of up to 4 years demonstrates the grand scope of this ambitious film project.

The film industry in China has seen a strong recovery, with the annual box office of Chinese films surpassing 50 billion yuan in 2023. Several domestic films, including “Man Jiang Hong” and “The Wandering Earth 2”, achieved box office returns surpassing 4 billion yuan. The success of domestic films at the box office signifies a revitalization of the film market, with a substantial number of viewers showing eagerness to watch movies once again.

Wu Ershan’s clearing of his social media account has triggered a wave of interest and speculation, hinting at the impact and significance of his works in the Chinese film industry. The ongoing success of “The Trilogy of the Gods” and the broader resurgence of Chinese cinema further underline the robustness of the film market in China.

This news article is based on the original report from the Securities Times and serves to disseminate information about the latest developments in the Chinese film industry. It is important for individuals to make their own investment decisions based on their own risk assessment as this content does not constitute investment advice.

