The trip of officials to the IMF is delayed and new maturities are urgent

The trip of officials from the Ministry of Economy to the United States to close the renegotiation of the agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) suffered new postponements and neither party confirms the start of face-to-face meetings that would mean an imminent signing.

Last Friday, when Argentina paid US$2.7 billion, the Treasury Palace announced that this week a mission would arrive in Washington in search of the final wording of the memorandum.

The IMF also issued a statement ratifying the payment, but made no reference to possible meetings in the US capital.

The holiday of this Tuesday, July 4, for Independence Day in the United States, was a logical delay in the boarding of Argentine officials, but as the hours go by, it remains unconfirmed when they will do so.

As a result, with each passing day the situation is more pressing because while the negotiations are taking place, maturities continue to operate that must be dealt with with the very scarce resources available.

This Tuesday the Government paid private bondholders some US$ 1,000 and what should be normal compliance by the Argentine State deserved to be highlighted by the Finance Secretary, Eduardo Setti.

“According to the usual schedule, we will be making the payment of coupons for titles denominated and payable in foreign currency,” said the official on his Twitter account.

Setti stressed that “in this way, we once again reaffirm our commitment to the payment of public debt obligations and the management of a financial strategy that provides peace of mind and certainty to the markets.”

The payments correspond to coupons of titles that participated in the last debt restructuring, carried out in 2020 by the then Minister of Economy, Martín Guzmán.

The continuous bleeding of reserves and the last payments made have sunk the total reserves of the Central Bank below US$ 28,000 million, but the net ones are negative by more than US$ 5,000 million. On the day of this Tuesday, the Central ceded another US $ 47 million.

From there, Setti went out to mark the field and clear up doubts about the payments in dollars that the Argentine State must make.

Next Monday, the bondholders must have credited in their accounts new interest payments for US$ 1,022 million.

In this regard, the economist, Salvador Vitelli, conjectured that one possibility is that yuan is used, but warned that for this, an authorization from the People’s Bank of China will have to be waited to carry out the conversion and thus be able to make the transfers since the payment currency is the dollar.

To this accumulation of obligations is added that on Friday there is a capital maturity with the IMF for US$ 1,294 million, the first of the three that must be carried out in July (US$ 647 million on Friday the 14th and US$ 680 million on July 28).

However, it should be clarified in relation to these payments to the IMF that the situation of June could be repeated, with a postponement of all maturities towards the end of the month pending the closing of the agreement and the disbursements.

To date, the IMF has stepped on the US$ 4,200 million that had to be sent at the beginning of June, which was not sent because the fifth revision was not approved. The next transfer for US$ 3,500 is scheduled for mid-September.

Therefore, a bridging agreement is being worked on with a disbursement of US$ 7.8 billion and guidelines to be met by December 31, eliminating quarterly reviews.

Before a query from this medium, the economist, Pedro Siaba Serrate, specified that the net reserves are negative in US$ 5,007 million and stressed that “it not only represents a minimum of the Alberto Fernández administration, but also that it equals the floor inherited by Mauricio Macri by Cristina Kirchner in December 2015″.

“Coupon payments will surely deepen this dynamic, and therefore the negotiations with the IMF to advance disbursements are quite relevant,” he added.

For Siaba Serrrate “advancing disbursements is far from a real solution, if it is not a simple way to mitigate the problem for a couple of months” and considered that “the delay in reaching an agreement suggests that the negotiation is more complicated than expected” .

The economist insisted that “the crux of the matter is that on the one hand the IMF should look “the other way” with regard to the unfulfilled goals of the program, while Argentina does not have much to offer, not even in fiscal terms, nor of devaluation”.

In this scenario, the press conference that the IMF should offer this Thursday is also awaited, after three weeks in which the usual exchange with journalists did not open.

