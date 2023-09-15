The Troubled Marriage and Sudden Disappearance: Makiyo Opens Up about Her Divorce and Financial Struggles

Makiyo Opens Up About Troubled Marriage and Divorce

In a shocking revelation, Taiwanese singer and actress Makiyo recently disclosed details about her short-lived marriage to her ex-husband Xiaojin. The couple tied the knot last year but separated after just one year. In a recent appearance on a popular talk show hosted by her friend Xiao S, Makiyo offered a candid account of her turbulent relationship.

During the show, Makiyo confessed that her feelings of love and affection towards Xiaojin were orchestrated by her agent. She claimed that her agent had urged her to maintain a positive public image post-marriage, leading her to put on a façade. However, behind closed doors, their marriage was far from perfect.

Makiyo disclosed that after the divorce was finalized, Xiaojin vanished from their lives, leaving her to bear all the responsibilities alone. Not only did he stop paying rent, but he also ceased providing living expenses and educational support for their children. This sudden abandonment forced Makiyo to move out of their shared residence in a hurry, seeking stability and security for her kids.

The singer-actress also revealed that it was Xiaojin who initially proposed the idea of divorce. Despite this, Makiyo expressed her desire to fight for their relationship. Sadly, Xiaojin’s consecutive disappearances and lack of communication drove her to realize that their marriage was irreparable. Finally, after losing contact for the second time, Makiyo took the initiative to file for divorce.

However, things took a turn for the worse when Xiaojin vanished entirely from the picture. Makiyo was left to fend for herself and her children, grappling with the financial strain alone. With the help of her friends, Makiyo managed to find a new place to live and create a stable life for her and her kids.

Adding to her woes, Makiyo confirmed that she hasn’t received any financial support from her ex-husband since their divorce. Moreover, the failure to pay rent put her in a precarious situation, as she and her children were given a mere four-day deadline to vacate their previous residence.

Makiyo’s revelations have garnered significant attention and support from the public, with many expressing their sympathy for her situation. This incident serves as a reminder of the challenges faced by individuals navigating the complexities of marital relationships.

As Makiyo moves forward, her determination to provide a stable and loving environment for her children remains unshaken. Though she has experienced hardships both during and after her marriage, her resolve to rebuild her life and find happiness is an inspiration to many.

