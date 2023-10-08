Home » THE TRUE HARRY NULZ – „Fur Fish Banana“ – mica
THE TRUE HARRY NULZ – „Fur Fish Banana"

THE TRUE HARRY NULZ – „Fur Fish Banana"

A musical union that definitely promises a slightly different sound experience. With the Austrian three-piece EDI NULZ and the Swiss quartet THE GREAT HARRY HILLMAN, two jazz formations have joined forces that have distinguished themselves in recent years primarily as bands with their own independent and, above all, innovative interpretation of the term jazz. As THE TRUE HARRY NULZ they try to combine their musical idiosyncrasies into something even more unique, which, judging by their joint album “Fur Fish Banana” (Boomslang Records), they definitely succeeded in doing.

The performance by Siegmar Brecher (bass clarinet), Nils Fischer (bass clarinet), Julian Adam Pajzs (guitar), David Koch (guitar), Samuel Huwyler (electric bass), Valentin Schuster (drums) and Dominik Mahnig (drums) settles both from the instrumentation and therefore the sound as well as of course musically far outside the usual musical norm. It is difficult to assign the numbers to a specific stylistic category; rather, the bridge lies between jazz and a wide variety of styles.

The seven musicians perform pieces that develop in a variety of ways in all possible directions and tell their very own stories. For example, the opener “Strengen Denkt an” starts with hectic and strange improvisations before transitioning into a calmer state, only to erupt in a shrill noise eruption at the end. The second piece with the title “Um Das Secret Der Achtelnoten” is completely different, which almost passes as a punky alternative jazz rock number. In contrast, those involved move into very playful and at the same time very atmospheric post-rock spheres in “The New Fragrance”. The number “Stress” takes us back into a completely different musical environment, with its rhythmically intricate, twisted note and strong riff emphasis. This changeability runs through the entire album in a really exciting way.

In summary one can say that The True Harry Nulz With “Fur Fish Banana” we have created an album that plays all the pieces and presents jazz in a sound that simply knows how to entertain.

++++

Tour Dates:
October 12, 2023 Neubad Lucerne (CH)
October 13, 2023 BeJazz Bern (CH)
22. November 2023 Caution Marburg (DE)
23 November 2023 Tonne Dresden (DE)
November 24, 2023 Saxstall Pohrsdorf (DE)

++++

Links:
The Great Harry Hillman
The Great Hillman (Facebook)
Eddie Knowles
Edi Nulz (Facebook)
Boomslang Records (band camp)

