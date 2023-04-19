The true story of Father Amorth, the real “exorcist of the Pope”

The new movie “The Pope’s Exorcist” tells the story of a Catholic priest battling a demon that has taken possession of a bedridden boy, with scenes that send viewers shuddering. But the new Hollywood film, starring Russell Crowe, is based on The real life and work of the Vatican’s main exorcist, Father Gabriele Amorth.

Died in 2016 at the age of 91, Amorth affirmed having banished the devil 60,000 times, was an outspoken critic of, among other things, the Harry Potter saga and yoga, declaring that Hitler and Stalin had been possessed by the devil. He further said that the classic film “The Exorcistdirected by William Friedkin and starring teenager Linda Blair as a possessed girl spinning her head, was “substantially” accurate.

Referring to his work, Father Amorth said a decade before he died: “Some patients have to be tied to a bed. They spit and vomit. At first the demon will try to demoralize the exorcist, then it will try to terrify him. But I’m not scared. I have faith. I laugh at the devil and tell him: ‘I have the Virgin on my side. My name is Gabriel. He Go fight the Archangel if you want!’ ‘That usually shuts them up.”

Amorth defined exorcism as “a form of charity that benefits suffering people. It is undoubtedly an act of bodily as well as spiritual benevolence.” Until his death, the Pope’s exorcist said that one must always be alert: “The devil always hides and what he wants above all else is for us not to believe he exists.”

“Do you know why the devil runs away when he sees me? Because I’m uglier than him”

Father Gabriele Amorth (1925-2016) claimed to have banished the devil 60,000 times and was an outspoken critic of, among other things, Harry Potter and yoga.

Amorth worked in a field that most people today dismiss as nonsense, and with which many of the Catholic faithful are deeply uncomfortable. He was an exorcist and founder of the International Association of Exorcists and its president until his retirement in 2000.. But while most of the other practitioners of his trade avoided publicity, Amorth took advantage of it.

He aroused controversy when he said that “yoga is the work of the devil.” “You think you’re doing it to stretch your mind and body, but it takes you back to Hinduism. All these Eastern religions are based on the false belief of reincarnation,” she said. She then criticized JK Rowling’s saga saying: “People think it’s a harmless book for children, but it’s about magic and that leads to evil. In Harry Potter, the devil acts cunning and cunning, he is using his extraordinary powers of magic and evil.”

He published books and was rarely averse from giving interviews. “By holding two fingers over the patient’s eyes, we lift the eyelids,” he told an interviewer. “Almost always, in cases of bad presence, the eyes look completely white. Even with the help of both hands, we can barely tell if the pupils are toward the top or bottom of the eye.”

Answering the question of how people came to be possessed, Father Amorth blamed 90 percent of the cases on satanists or “someone who acted with satanic perfidy.”

in his book An exorcist tells his story (1994), The Priest he commented that “the hardest to cure are the victims of the strongest spells.”

“I remember some people who had been subjected to a spell in Brazil called macumba. I exorcised others who had been afflicted by African sorcerers,” he recounted. Amorth revealed that he had seen victims of the devil levitate, and recounted that he once watched four strong men struggle to hold on to an 11-year-old boy. He also told of a 10-year-old boy who, under “demonic influence”, lifted a huge table with his arms: “I felt his muscles, he had the strength of Satan in him.”

Gabriele Amorth was one of the more than 400 exorcist priests that the Catholic Church has

Born into a middle-class family in Modena (Italy) and a combatant in World War II, he was ordained in the early 1950s as a member of the order of the Pauline Fathers. In 1986 Cardinal Ugo Poletti asked him to help the head exorcist of the diocese of Rome, Candido Amantini, who was ill. He was surprised by the demand for his services, serving up to 80 people each morning.

At first he performed exorcisms in the famous Church of the Holy Stairs in Rome, but the screams of the possessed scared away the faithful, forcing him to move his “office” to the headquarters of his order, the Paulist Fathers.

“I felt called to an apostolate among people who suffered a lot and whom nobody understood, neither their relatives, nor their doctors, nor their priests,” explained Amorth, who for the following decades He came to practice 160,000 exorcisms and at least 100 absolute demonic possessions. However, the priest admitted that many of those he treated had psychological problems that would have been better treated by a professional and that there were only 100 genuine possession cases.

“It’s critical not to confuse demonic possession with common illness,” he explained. “Symptoms of possession often include violent headaches and stomach cramps, but always see a doctor before going to an exorcist…of the thousands of patients I’ve seen, only about 100 were truly possessed.”

In 1997, Father Amorth came across a case of alleged possession that tested his skills to the limit. According to the story published in the book The Devil Fears Me (2020), by Marcello Stanzione, a Catholic priest who worked with the exorcist, a young Italian was brought to his office with his priest and a translator. He was told that the boy, who until then spoke Italian, had been possessed by an evil spirit who spoke perfect English.

Speaking of his exorcisms, Father Amorth said: “Some patients have to be tied to a bed. They spit. They vomit. At first the demon will try to demoralize the exorcist, then he will try to terrify him.”

Beginning his exorcism in Latin, when Father Amorth mentioned the name of Jesus, the young man began to yell curses and threats in English and then spat at him. He was silent briefly as the exorcist uttered the prayer. I command youwhich translates to “I command you.” “But then, screaming and howling, the demon burst in and looked right at him, drooling saliva from the young man’s mouth,” Father Stanzione wrote.

After demanding that the demon reveal his name, Father Amorth was shocked when he replied, “Devil.” The Taken continued to howl and scream, turning its head back, rolling its eyes, and arching its back as the temperature in the room dropped sharply to the point that ice crystals formed on the windows. After Amorth demanded that the demon leave him, the man’s body began to levitate before collapsing into a chair.

The Catholic Church recognizes exorcism, but the practice has many critics who argue that it plays on superstition to encourage followers to be faithful. but the father Amorth was one of at least 400 exorcists working for the Catholic Church around the world.. In an interview with Vatican Radio, Amorth said that the exorcism was necessary “because things happen that reason cannot explain but that the Bible, on the other hand, exposes“.

Catholic bishops are empowered to perform full-fledged exorcisms. Traditionally, they delegated the job to a priest chosen for the task, but fewer and fewer Catholic dioceses have an official exorcist. The Vatican last codified the rites of exorcism in 2004 in an updated document in Latin, Of certain exorcisms and supplicationswhich states that whoever claims to be possessed must first be “evaluated by physicians to rule out mental or physical illness.”

In 2020, the Vatican officially recognized Amorth’s global brotherhood of demon casters and spell breakers, created to raise awareness among other priests of the “dramatic reality of exorcism.”

In 2020, the Vatican officially recognized Amorth’s global brotherhood of demon casters and spell breakers, created to raise awareness among other priests of the “dramatic reality of exorcism.” Benedict XVI never officially performed an exorcism, but John Paul II is known to have performed at least three exorcisms during his tenure. Amorth affirmed that the Polish pontiff was a powerful exorcist: “He fought many times against Satan,” he revealed. “Although he is dead, he is still present today in many exorcisms. If he mentions his name during an exorcism, the person who is possessed will foam at the mouth with rage.”

In a recent interview, Pope Francis acknowledged: “Certainly, the devil tries to attack everyone, without distinction, and he tries to hit especially those who have more responsibilities in the Church or in society. Jesus also suffered the temptations of the demon and one also thinks of Simon Peter to whom Jesus said: ‘Get away from me, Satan’. Even the Pope is attacked by the evil one. We are men and he always tries to attack us.”

“When I was archbishop of Buenos Aires, I had several cases of people who came to tell me that they were possessed by demons,” Francisco recalled. “I sent them to consult two good ‘specialist’ priests: they are not healers, but exorcists. One is called Carlos Alberto Mancuso and he was an exorcist in the diocese of La Plata, the other was my confessor, Father Nicolás Mihaljevic, a Jesuit born in Croatia. Both of them later told me that only two or three of these people were really victims of diabolical possession. The rest suffered from diabolical obsession, which is quite another matter because they did not have the devil in their bodies. That must be specified “.

In the interview he was asked if, as Pope, he ever practiced exorcism. “No, it has never happened. If it were to happen, I would ask for the support of a good exorcistas I already did as archbishop”. According to the Pope, “there are very dangerous demons”.

