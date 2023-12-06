The Truth Behind “Hot Search”: A Conversation with Director Xin Yukun Reveals the Reality of Online Public Opinion Battle

The recently released film “Hot Search” directed by Xin Yukun and starring Zhou Dongyu has been making waves in the entertainment industry. The movie delves into the murky waters of online public opinion, shedding light on the chaos of the digital world that has become increasingly difficult to discern between truth and falsity.

Director Xin Yukun recently sat down for an exclusive interview with People’s Daily Online, where he shared the inspiration behind the movie and the challenges he faced during the filming process. “Hot Search” takes a deep dive into the world of self-media and its impact on shaping public opinion. The film aims to uncover the real forces at play behind the trending hot topics that flood the internet.

Xin Yukun revealed that the idea for “Hot Search” stemmed from his fascination with the stories of media personnel and their role in uncovering and conveying the truth. With the rise of self-media and its influence on public opinion, Xin Yukun wanted to shine a spotlight on the manipulation and sensationalism that often accompanies trending online topics.

The film draws inspiration from real-life social events, with Xin Yukun tapping into the underlying logic behind these phenomena. He explained that “Hot Search” aims to reveal the often hidden stories behind trending topics that capture the attention of netizens, urging viewers to approach popular events with a more critical and objective perspective.

One of the key challenges faced during the filming process was finding the right balance between “literary drama and martial arts filming.” Xin Yukun explained that “Hot Search” is not a typical suspense or crime-themed film, but instead, it focuses on the invisible battle of public opinion. The film’s storytelling approach is likened to a business war, where the clash of forces unfolds through the dissemination of information and evidence.

Furthermore, Xin Yukun discussed the character development in “Hot Search,” particularly the role of Chen Miao, portrayed by Zhou Dongyu. He emphasized that Chen Miao’s character arc revolves around rediscovering her journalistic ideals and striving to uncover the truth behind the incidents. The director also highlighted the distinctive portrayal of the villain, Yue Peng, played by Yuan Hong, emphasizing the complexity of portraying a “bad” character with underlying reasons for his actions.

“Hot Search” stands out as a compelling exploration of the complexities of online public opinion and the underlying forces that drive trending topics. Xin Yukun’s insightful commentary sheds light on the thought-provoking themes and intricate storytelling that define the movie, making it a must-watch for audiences seeking a deeper understanding of the digital landscape.

