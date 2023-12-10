Xiang Zuo and Guo Biting, two of China’s most popular celebrities, have been the subject of frequent rumors about their marriage status in recent months. The pair, who have been dating for several years, have sparked speculation about their impending nuptials on multiple occasions, only to have those rumors dispelled shortly after.

However, a recent report by a Chinese press outlet has shed light on the real dynamics of Xiang Zuo and Guo Biting’s relationship, particularly in private.

According to the report, the couple’s frequent denials of their marriage plans are merely a facade for the public, and that in private, they have been actively discussing their future together. Sources close to the couple have revealed that Xiang Zuo and Guo Biting have been in intense discussions about tying the knot, and that their public statements to the contrary are meant to throw off the paparazzi and maintain some semblance of privacy.

The revelation has sparked a wave of interest and speculation among fans, who are eagerly awaiting an official announcement from the couple regarding their relationship status. Xiang Zuo and Guo Biting, both known for their work in the entertainment industry, have a massive following and their every move is closely watched by the media and their adoring fans.

As of now, neither Xiang Zuo nor Guo Biting have made any official statement regarding the report, leaving their fans and the media on tenterhooks. It remains to be seen whether the couple will finally put an end to the speculation and make an official announcement about their marriage plans.

For now, fans will have to wait and see what the future holds for Xiang Zuo and Guo Biting, and whether the recent revelations about their private interactions will lead to a more public declaration of their commitment to each other.

