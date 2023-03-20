Author: Zeng Qingjiang

In the season when spring is melting and everything is sprouting, watching a healing film is a good choice. Recently, “Keep You Safe”, which was selected as the opening film of the 4th Hainan Island International Film Festival, was released and received acclaim from everyone. In this comedy film directed by Dapeng and starring, the protagonist Wei Pingan embarks on the road of whitewashing in order to help a woman who has settled down to wash away the stigma of “a woman who has lost her footing”. In the plot that focuses on reality but is ridiculous , Let people feel that there is true love in the world.

“Keep You Safe” poster.

“Nine Pins of Sesame Official” poster.

“Party A and Party B” poster.

behind the truth is the truth

“Keep You Safe” is a low-cost comedy movie with an uncomplicated plot. Wei Pingan, who had a criminal record, was a cemetery salesman. A girl named Han Lu bought a cemetery from him during her lifetime. Han Lu is an orphan with no relatives. She donates all her property to the orphanage and entrusts her funeral affairs to Wei Pingan, who has no friendship. The rich and powerful Mr. Feng overhears people saying that Han Lu was a “missed woman” during his lifetime, and he firmly disagrees with her being adjacent to his dead brother’s cemetery, and puts pressure on the cemetery owner to “relocate Han Lu’s grave”. Wei Ping’an strongly disagreed: the cemetery was bought by someone spending money and signed a contract, so why just move it? You can’t bully someone who has no relatives! Besides, to say that she is a “misstep woman” must have real evidence. In order to clear the dead Han Lu, Wei Pingan embarked on a difficult journey to find the truth… The reason why Wei Pingan is like this is because he is a man who often talks about “there is true love in the world” as his life creed idealist.

It is actually not easy to find the truth, because “it is easy to spread a rumor, but it is impossible to refute it”. To find the truth, one must go back to the source of the rumor and find the first person. In this way, in the process of Wei Pingan’s search for the source of the rumors, the film has the elements of a road movie. The protagonist moves from scene to scene, and various characters appear one after another—the pet shop owner, the escape room player, the real estate owner Chairman Jin, and the network anchor. A flower, netizen “Perfect Display 421″… This is an indescribable Ukiyo-e of sentient beings. After a lot of hard work, the source of the rumors was found, but the truth was very “black humor”: it was just to gain attention and be able to read a section of online articles worth 9.9 yuan for free.

Is Wei Ping’an’s contribution worth it? value! Because this is the perfect interpretation of his adherence to “there is true love in the world“, and he only wants to be worthy of the client’s entrustment.

In order to tell this true story well, “Keep You Safe” specially adopts a two-line narrative, one is Wei Ping’an looking for the truth, and the other is Wei Pingan’s underage daughter Wei Moliu telling the truth. Zhao Yuxuan was framed for stealing a pen and had to transfer to another school. After a fierce ideological struggle and the cost of “campus bullying”, Wei Moli chose to tell the truth. A pair of father and daughter who were originally very estranged reconciled because they both chose to “do what you think is right”. What is behind the truth is the true love in the world that is increasingly lacking.

reality behind comedy

As a comedy, “Keep You Safe” obviously doesn’t stop at making the audience laugh out loud. Many audiences shed tears of emotion amidst the constant laughter. Therefore, this is a tearful comedy that faces reality, showing that the Internet The beings of the times.

Wei Ruyi’s words in the play are worth pondering: “When you open your mouth to say that a woman is a ‘Miss’, whether she is or not, she already is.” Rumors are fierce like tigers, and the world should be alert! The “slut humiliation” of the dead Han Lu was nothing but a bit of gossip for people of all kinds to gossip and hearsay, without any consideration for the harm to others, because they just positioned themselves as “just eating melons”. Han Lu is just a perfect victim, so what about those imperfect victims in real life? “Keep You Safe” vividly reproduces the generation and dissemination of rumors, and warns people that they should be careful of the harm of rumors, and they should not easily act as “setters” of rumors. This may remind us of Le Pen in “The Crowd”. In a word: “It is not the facts themselves that shape the popular imagination, but the way in which they are diffused and communicated.”

“Keep You Safe” is a successful commercial film, which has all the elements of commercial films: a series of visual presentations such as exaggeration, fighting, car chasing, sensationalism, and reversal. At the same time, it is a successful literary film, because its core is so moving and cruel, and it reveals many truths of society in the process of finding out the truth – live streaming, campus bullying, hot searches on the Internet, keyboard man , Internet violence, escape from secret rooms, online dating and cheating, online fans… These life scenes that are closest to ordinary people in the real world are shown on the screen through comedic means and live shots. “Keep You Safe” penetrates the essence through the appearance of refuting rumors, telling people what kind of life is worth living and what kind of talents need to be remembered. It is those little people who are kind, righteous, and do nothing because they are small. This is the power to resist evil, and it is the hope of the future world. From Wei Pingan to Wei Molian, we have seen the inheritance of power and the bright prospects of the future world.

From “Pancake Man” to “Sewing Machine Band”, “Auspicious Ruyi”, and now “Keep You Safe”, Dapeng, as always, pays attention to the little people in real life, and embraces idealism and heroism in the light of reality. Although Wei Ping’an is inconspicuous, we hope that in the face of rumors, everyone should strive to be Brother Ping’an. Only in this way can we have a clear and clear cyberspace.

The Many Possibilities of Comedy

As a comedy, “Keep You Safe” combines commerciality and artistry well. Through the visual spectacle, the public can feel the black humor and laughter, and at the same time deeply feel the seriousness of real problems. This is The power of comedy.

In fact, in the film history of our country, there has never been a lack of excellent comedies, so that we can realize the many possibilities of comedy.

As early as the 1930s, the “Mr. Wang” series adapted from Ye Qianyu’s comics, with the life of ordinary citizens in Shanghai as the object of expression, won the public’s love through funny and absurd plots, marking a higher starting point for domestic comedy films. However, comedies have become the focus of the public’s attention, and we should start with many films since the 1990s.

Since the 1990s, the life comedies of Huang Jianxin and Feng Xiaogang have gradually entered the public eye. For example, Huang Jianxin’s “Face to Face Back to Back”, “Stand Up Straight, Don’t Get Down”, “Red Light Stop, Green Light Go”, “Who Says I Don’t Care” and other small characters’ stories have a strong black humor effect. Feng Xiaogang opened up a new mode of Lunar New Year comedy through “Party A, Party B”, “Endless” and “See You There or Be Square”. Since then, Lunar New Year files have become an important phenomenon that cannot be avoided in domestic films.

At the same time, Hong Kong kung fu comedies represented by Jet Li, Jackie Chan, and Stephen Chow are also popular, among which Stephen Chow’s “nonsensical” comedy has become a bright color that cannot be bypassed. For example, “Tang Bohu Spots Autumn Fragrance” and “Nine Pins of Sesame Official” have become classics in the hearts of the public. It seems that there are many exaggerated and absurd plots, but the emotions and dreams contained in them deeply moved the audience. Since the new century, Zhou’s comedy is still a masterpiece.

Since the beginning of the new century, domestic comedy films have achieved multiple breakthroughs in typology, showing diversified characteristics. For example, Ning Hao’s “Crazy” series combines comedy, adventure, action, police and criminals, and even science fiction to explore philosophical life propositions and form a style combining grassroots and absurdity, thus completing the brand building of “Ning-style comedy” . Xu Zheng’s “囧路” series gradually formed the paradigm of road comedy; Chen Sicheng’s “Chinatown Detective” series integrated detective reasoning into comedy, expanding the connotation of comedy. The “Happy Twist” series came from stage plays, reflecting the possibility of artistic integration, and has gradually formed a brand effect, pushing domestic comedy to a new height. This year’s Spring Festival, Zhang Yimou’s “Manjianghong” has integrated history and suspense into comedy.

(Zeng Qingjiang, Professor of School of Communication, Soochow University)

