The Turbulent Love Life of Shakira and Gerard Piqué: New Allegations of Infidelity Surface in 2023

Shakira and Gerard Piqué continue to make headlines in 2023 following their turbulent breakup in 2022 after nearly 12 years together. The former Barcelona soccer player’s alleged infidelities have fueled the media frenzy surrounding the couple, with recent allegations suggesting that Piqué cheated on Shakira not only with his current partner Clara Chía, but also with an unnamed close friend of the singer.

Renowned television host Javier Ceriani recently revealed details about a confrontation between Shakira and Chía at Piqué’s parents’ house, shedding light on Piqué’s alleged infidelities. The scandal deepened after a paparazzi source on the program “Chisme No Like” claimed that Piqué was seen kissing a close friend of Shakira at a private party in Barcelona in January 2020.

The alleged betrayal reportedly occurred while Shakira was preparing for her Super Bowl performance, involving Anna Kaiser, a well-known personal trainer and choreographer who has worked with the singer and other celebrities. However, the infidelity was never proven, as Kaiser only has a reel on her Instagram showing Shakira’s Super Bowl preparation, and no longer shares photos with the singer.

The allegations have gained traction on social media and in national and international media, resurfacing the names of Piqué and Chía as well as reigniting public interest in the complicated saga of the former couple. The scandal has once again put Shakira and Piqué in the spotlight, captivating the attention of fans and followers as new details continue to emerge.

