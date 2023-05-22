The Turin Book Fair between controversies and numbers beyond expectations

Listen to the audio version of the article

215,000 went “through the looking glass”, the theme of the thirty-fifth edition of the Turin Book Fair held from 18 to 22 May in the Lingotto complex, to visit the 573 stands and 48 rooms set up in the various pavilions and enrich a kermesse that this year exceeded all expectations; despite extra time he is playing one of the longest autumns in recent years.

A successful edition in which – almost as if it were a necessary fact – there was no lack of controversy. This time it was the Minister of the Family, Eugenia Roccella, who was challenged by the feminists of “Non una di meno” on the issue of the right to abortion. An initiative judged “legitimate” by the director of the event, Nicola Lagioia, but which fueled the clash and moved it from the pavilions of the Salone to the political palaces where Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and the secretary of the Democratic Party, Elly Schlein also met.

Returning to the numbers, it was an edition that saw 1,520 events hosted in the various halls with the participation of over 112,000 people in attendance. Things also went well on the social media front, given that since the month preceding the event, the Salone website was explored by 270,000 unique users and more than three million pages were downloaded.

“V13” by Emmanuel Carrère

Among the most important innovations, there was the presence, for the first time, of the Accento publishing house – founded by the television presenter Alessandro Cattelan – which was sold out with three of the eight titles present. Among these, the most purchased was “Madame Matrioska” by Anja Boato. The Turin-based add editore, with the titles “Princesses” by Giusi Marchetta and “Oceano rosso” by Han Song, has recorded a 30% increase in sales compared to last year. “What people do all day” by Peter Cameron, on the other hand, was Adelphi’s best seller together with “V13” by Emmanuel Carrère, which closed with a 50% increase in sales. Even looking at the aggregate data of the major publishing houses, there are no doubts that the edition that has just ended was a success: the Feltrinelli Group declared a leap of 60% compared to last May; the Mondadori Group by 70%, while the Mauri Spagnol Group actually doubled its sales.

Reserved for the little ones, the more than 7,000 square meters of Bookstock which, accompanied by teachers and families, once again this year have made the space intended for them lively. A space to share, grow, experiment thanks to the installations of the Education Department of the Castello di Rivoli Museum of Contemporary Art which has reinterpreted the theme “Through the looking glass” with a project of great visual impact, made up of colored shapes and reflective mosaic walls. Among the most successful moments in this edition – in which over 25,000 students from all over Italy were present – was the escape room organized by the National Institute of Physics, which welcomed over 1,000 children and adults, and the signing with Kira Shell – star of children’s fiction that exploded in 2017 on the Wattpad platform – in which 1,500 people took part.