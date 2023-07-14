The TV and Film Industry Faces Uncertainty as Actors Join Writers on Strike

Breaking News: TV and Movie Industry In Turmoil as Actors and Writers Go on Strike

New York (CNN) – The start of the new TV season in September will be different this year as some 160,000 actors belonging to SAG-AFTRA join the more than 11,000 members of the Writers Guild of America who have been on strike since May 2.

As a result, the release of big-budget blockbusters set for next summer may be delayed, and the future of popular shows such as “Breaking Bad” and “The Wire” hangs in the balance. The uncertainty even extends to the upcoming Emmy Awards, where how many awards “The Last of Us” will take home is uncertain.

While reality shows, game shows, and bingeing options on streaming platforms may become more prevalent during this time, the strike has already led to a decline in the production of new series and movies. Most productions have halted due to the strike, with the exception of independent films not associated with major studios.

Traditional daytime soap operas will continue to produce new episodes as their writers are typically not syndicated and their actors work under a different contract. However, the remaining production in the industry will come to a halt with the actors’ involvement.

The duration of the strike remains unclear, but the simultaneous strike by writers and actors could put pressure on studios and streaming services to improve their offerings and resolve the situation as soon as possible. The last time the writers and actors went on strike together was in 1960, marking a significant event in the industry’s history.

Disney CEO Bob Iger expressed skepticism about a quick resolution, citing multiple challenges facing the industry amid rapid changes in audience consumption habits and the economy. The unions argue that their members are suffering due to changes in the business, such as reduced compensation in the streaming era.

As the industry grapples with these conflicts, fans will have to prepare for the absence of their favorite series in the foreseeable future. Stay tuned for more updates on the strike and its effects on the TV and movie industry.

