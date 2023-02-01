Source title: The TV series “Hurricane” has become a hot new year “Sister-in-law” Chen Shuting’s lipstick of the same style is hot in Jingdong New Department Store

During the Spring Festival, the popularity of the TV series “Hurricane” continued to rise, becoming a well-deserved blockbuster at the beginning of the year. Not only the popularity of An Xin played by Zhang Yi and Gao Qiqiang played by Zhang Songwen soared, but the “sister-in-law” Chen Shuting played by the actor Gao Ye also has countless fans with her cool personality and beauty. The lipstick Gao Ye used in the play made many netizens go crazy. Grass. According to data from JD New Department Store, since the broadcast of “Hurricane”, keywords such as “sister-in-law’s same color number” and “Chen Shuting lipstick” have become hot search words. Among them, Lancome #196 cinnabar orange has the fastest year-on-year growth in turnover and has become the most popular The same lipstick as my sister-in-law. The first time the sister-in-law appeared in the play, she looked down on An Xin from the stairs of her house. Her curly hair and flaming red lips immediately caught the audience’s attention. The image of a “big brother’s woman” full of aura, beautiful and mysterious instantly stood out. Living. The similar lipstick in this scene is 3CE Mirror Lip Glaze NEW MOTION Plasma Red. This color number is darker than Zhenghong, close to the color of cherries. It is rich, warm and saturated, adding to the glamorous temperament. At present, this lipstick is on sale in Jingdong New Department Store. It is very suitable for parties, company annual meetings and other scenes, and can easily seize the visual C position. 3CE Mirror Lip Glaze Plasma Red The first encounter between the sister-in-law and the Gao family in the play is when Gao Qiqiang’s younger brother Gao Qisheng approaches the sister-in-law as a tutor. In this scene, the sister-in-law wears a low-saturation champagne dress paired with a rich Lancome 196 cinnabar orange, showing a gentle but dangerous temperament that is not easy to mess with. Lancome 196, as an “old Internet celebrity”, neutralizes the high-grade bright red tone and the lively and playful carrot color. No matter you are an office worker or a student, you can buy it with confidence. The high-grade velvet texture is very suitable for autumn and winter. Lancome #196 cinnabar orange not only has the classic style, but also a checkerboard limited lipstick gift box for Valentine’s Day. You can easily have the same style as your sister-in-law in Jingdong New Department Store. See also This week's horoscope Jupiter retrograde back to Pisces Intuitive Outburst Week (Photos) Lancome #196 cinnabar orange and checkerboard limited edition lipstick gift box As the plot progresses, the dressing style and makeup of the characters in the play will also change with the development needs of the plot, showing the state of the characters in different situations. For example, at Gao Qisheng’s birthday party, the belated sister-in-law attracted everyone’s attention as soon as she appeared. In this scene, the sister-in-law wears a basic turtleneck with 3CE CHILDLIKE orange red lip glaze, which not only maintains the aura of two meters Eight’s personal characteristics fit the lively and joyous atmosphere of a birthday party. 3CE CHILDLIKE combines orange tones and red tones perfectly. There is no pressure to use yellow skin and olive skin. The matte texture also makes orange more advanced. Department stores can easily buy. 3CE CHILDLIKE Orange And at certain moments, the “dominant and exposed” sister-in-law will also show a gentle side. When An Xin went to her sister-in-law to investigate clues alone for the first time, she was reading a book on a bench in the park. She chose a long camel-colored windbreaker and bean paste-colored lipstick, which was very quiet and gentle. 3CE DAFFODIL Bean Paste Red Velvet Lip Glaze is a light pink color when applied thinly, bringing a natural-looking good complexion and creating a high-end pseudo-plain complexion; when applied thickly, the red tone is more obvious, but it is still not exaggerated and eye-catching, very suitable for daily life Commuting is a versatile item with a high utilization rate. The TV series “Hurricane” is still on the air. While watching the exciting plot, go to Jingdong New Department Store to choose the same lipstick as your sister-in-law to welcome the new year and new life. JD New Department Store continues to gain insights into beauty consumption trends, selects popular products, and promptly launches practical beauty makeup matching guides to fully meet consumers’ diverse makeup needs. Jingdong New Department Store, you can always choose what you like!

