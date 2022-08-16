Xi’an News Network News, written and directed by Fu Dongyu, starring Chen Xiao and Wang Yibo, and starring Wang Jinsong, Liu Yijun, Huang Yiwei, etc., the criminal investigation suspense drama “Ice Rain and Fire” “Airborne” aired. The play tells the story of the solitary hero Wu Zhenfeng (played by Chen Xiao) and the anti-drug policeman Chen Yu (played by Wang Yibo), two brothers, who joined hands to break into the inside of the drug cartel, and finally wiped out the drug dealers.

The TV series “Ice Rain and Fire” started three years ago when Wu Zhenfeng (Chen Xiao)’s father Wu Gang was killed for drug dealing. Wu Zhenfeng (Chen Xiao) was dismissed from the police because he didn’t believe his father was involved in drug trafficking, so he recklessly violated discipline and was expelled from the police. Yu (Wang Yibo) tries to stop Wu Zhenfeng (Chen Xiao) from leaving the country and fights with drug dealers, but Wu Zhenfeng (Chen Xiao) is kidnapped by drug dealers, and there is no news since then. Three years later, Chen Yu (Wang Yibo) found clues at the scene of a murder case and began to suspect that Wu Zhenfeng had returned to China. Since then, the fate of the two has been completely rewritten. In the updated episode, the policeman “Liu Guang” played by Huang Yiwei was quickly brought out, from receiving the police, dispatching the police, recording, and collecting evidence in one go.

According to reports, in order to shape the role of the people’s police, Huang Yiwei kept trying to figure out the role in private, watching police documentaries, and digging into the hearts of police characters at work, so that he could devote himself to the great characters and try his best to interpret them. It is reported that Huang Yiwei is well known to the public for his Ma Qiang in “Parallel Lost”, and has successively filmed “Falling Flowers”, “Savage Growth”, “Dream”, this time in the suspenseful theme “Ice Rain and Fire” Liu Guang, a police officer in the middle, made the audience shine even more. Lively and full of roles, constantly exploring and learning, has laid a solid foundation for his acting skills.

Zeng Shixiang, an all-media reporter from Xi’an Press