The TV series “Light Up You” hit William Chan and Zhang Ruonan staged the early summer burning love-Qianlong.com China Capital.com

Source Title: The hit TV series “Light Up You” William Chan and Zhang Ruonan staged the early summer burning love

Produced by Penguin Films and Begonia Pictures, supervised by Fang Fang and Yu Haiyan, directed by Jin Sha and Yu Bo, written by Li Jie, adapted from the original “Time as a Promise” by Xiao Lu of Jinjiang Literature City, starring William Chan and Zhang Ruonan, Ren Hao, here The burning urban drama “Light Up You” starring Sha, Luo Qiuyun, and Ginaina was broadcast on Tencent Video and Jiangsu Satellite TV on June 2, and the premiere results were gratifying. It is understood that “Illuminate You” was selected into the key topic selection planning project of Guangdong Province’s “14th Five-Year Plan” radio and television and online audio-visual programs. Love, the story is more integrated into the daily life of healing people and dogs, accurately sniping the hearts of girls, hardcore fire fighting and hot pursuit of love to heal this early summer. Jin Shichuan, played by William Chan, is an excellent firefighter who saved the life of Xu Lai (played by Zhang Ruonan) from the ruins of the earthquake ten years ago and brought her light. Rui) and the search and rescue dog Zhuifeng sacrificed, so the whole person became indifferent and refused to be loved. Xu Lai, played by Zhang Ruonan, is a young journalist and dog trainer. Under the leadership of team leader Qin Ye (played by Dai Xiangyu), he has gradually changed from green to mature and stable, and has become a model of excellent journalists. See also The golden years of rallying. Al Mauto to relive dreams The promise “I’ll go find you” was made ten years ago, and Jin Shichuan and Xu Lai met again ten years later. They went through crises and difficulties together, just like what the exposed trailer said, “You and I met last time, this time we fought side by side.” In addition, the secondary line of love is also very eye-catching. Lu Fangqi played by Ren Hao, Huo Yanzong played by Jisha, Zang Qiu played by Luo Qiuyun, and Yu Shishi played by Gana will all face their past and knots that are hard to let go, but mutual support is the confidence of each other to face the future. “Light Up You” released the opening poster of “Hundreds of Love Hunting” on the day of its broadcast. In the screen, there are six leading actors and three pairs of CPs. Each of them has their own exclusive “secret weapon” for chasing love, making this love hunting even more exciting. Full of heartbeat. The play also invited Li Jianyi, Zheng Xiaoning, Jiang Hongbo, Huo Qing and many other veteran actors to join in, which also guaranteed the quality of “Light Up You”. For more highlights, please lock in on Tencent Video and Jiangsu Satellite TV at 19:30 every night. At the same time, overseas viewers can simultaneously watch on WeTV, YouTube, Malaysia Astro, Singapore StarHub&Viu, Europe, America and Australia Viki, Vietnam TV360, Japan and South Korea new media and other platforms!

It is understood that “Illuminate You” was selected into the key topic selection planning project of Guangdong Province’s “14th Five-Year Plan” radio and television and online audio-visual programs. Love, the story is more integrated into the daily life of healing people and dogs, accurately sniping the hearts of girls, hardcore fire fighting and hot pursuit of love to heal this early summer.

Jin Shichuan, played by William Chan, is an excellent firefighter who saved the life of Xu Lai (played by Zhang Ruonan) from the ruins of the earthquake ten years ago and brought her light. Rui) and the search and rescue dog Zhuifeng sacrificed, so the whole person became indifferent and refused to be loved. Xu Lai, played by Zhang Ruonan, is a young journalist and dog trainer. Under the leadership of team leader Qin Ye (played by Dai Xiangyu), he has gradually changed from green to mature and stable, and has become a model of excellent journalists.

The promise “I’ll go find you” was made ten years ago, and Jin Shichuan and Xu Lai met again ten years later. They went through crises and difficulties together, just like what the exposed trailer said, “You and I met last time, this time we fought side by side.”

In addition, the secondary line of love is also very eye-catching. Lu Fangqi played by Ren Hao, Huo Yanzong played by Jisha, Zang Qiu played by Luo Qiuyun, and Yu Shishi played by Gana will all face their past and knots that are hard to let go, but mutual support is the confidence of each other to face the future.

“Light Up You” released the opening poster of “Hundreds of Love Hunting” on the day of its broadcast. In the screen, six leading actors and three pairs of CPs, each with their own exclusive “secret weapon” for chasing love, made this love hunting even more exciting. Full of heartbeat.

The play also invited Li Jianyi, Zheng Xiaoning, Jiang Hongbo, Huo Qing and many other veteran actors to join in, which also guaranteed the quality of “Light Up You”.

For more highlights, please lock in on Tencent Video and Jiangsu Satellite TV at 19:30 every night. At the same time, overseas viewers can simultaneously watch on WeTV, YouTube, Malaysia Astro, Singapore StarHub&Viu, Europe, America and Australia Viki, Vietnam TV360, Japan and South Korea new media and other platforms!