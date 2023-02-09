Home Entertainment The TV series “Once Upon a Time on the Boundary Water” is finished starring Guo Qilin and Wu Zhenyu_Entertainment Channel_China Youth Network
Entertainment

New Express News reporter Liang Yanfen reported that the TV series “Once Upon a Time in Boundary Water” has recently finished filming and announced the starring lineup. Guo Qilin and Wu Zhenyu staged adventure stories in the exotic “Three Slopes”, and jointly explore the depths of human nature.

The story background of “Border Waters” is set in the elevated world of “Three Slopes”, a subtropical monsoon climate, where prosperity and decline coexist in a foreign land. There are historical folds, unique language families, and hasty travels There are all kinds of beings in the world, and there are also various professions that are little known. An adventure, a return under the guidance of a glimmer of kindness, staged in the struggle of staying and fleeing. It is reported that the main creative team has enriched the credibility of the setting of the virtual region “Three Slopes” with regional characteristics and visual styles, allowing the audience to experience this exotic land personally and follow the protagonist to embark on adventures.

In the play, Guo Qilin reverses his previous screen image and interprets a migrant worker who accidentally wanders on three slopes to survive, and faces temptation directly in encounters with sentient beings. Wu Zhenyu interpreted the role of “mystery”: a peacemaker who is skillful among many industries and forces in Sanbianpo, and strategizes among multiple forces.

