Xi’an News Network News on August 1, the reality TV drama “People by the Canal” was broadcast on CCTV-1 prime time period. The reporter learned that the play is based on the present, taking the management and protection of the Grand Canal in Dongjiang City as a clue, and through the management and prosperity of the Grand Canal, it shows the great changes of the canal in the new era from multiple dimensions.

“People by the Canal” is starring Wang Lei, Han Xue, Wang Longzheng, Xu Lingyue, Ma Shaohua, Yu Yang, Chen Yiheng, Xu Baihui, Xu Jiao, Li Guangfu, Dong Yong, Zheng Weili, Wang Renjun, He Minghan and other powerful actors. At the beginning of the episode, after introducing the background of the Grand Canal, it shows the vast and vast canal from a long-term perspective.

In addition to the tension-filled plot, “The People by the Canal” also has a flamboyant side. Lu Changhe was serious and firm during the inspection. When he went home, he naturally wore an apron to cook. Han Xue simply tied his ponytail and used a few actions that warm the heart and life to establish the image of a woman who cares about family.

Speaking of the current pollution situation in the canal, Professor Liang Jiaxuan (played by Ma Shaohua) has a worry that cannot be concealed in his eyes. When Lu Xiaohui (played by Xu Jiao) saw his mother fell to the ground from food poisoning, his face changed greatly, and he anxiously sought help, using precise emotions. Put the audience in the story.

“People by the Canal” focuses on people. Although the idea is grand, all expressions revolve around the changes in the lives of a group of ordinary people by the canal. Some netizens commented: “The people by the canal are not others, but you and me. What “People by the Canal” tells is exactly the life story of each of us ordinary people.”

