Source title: The TV series “Bottom Line” is about to start broadcasting, and the image of judges in the new era will be on the screen

China News Service, Beijing, September 16 (Reporter Zhang Sukanfeng) The first legal-themed TV series “Bottom Line”, which presents the latest achievements of China‘s judicial reform in a panoramic view, has been officially announced and will be broadcast from September 19.

“Bottom Line” was created under the guidance of the Supreme People’s Court, the Propaganda Department of the Hunan Provincial Party Committee of the Communist Party of China, and the Hunan Radio and Television Bureau, and supervised by the Press Bureau of the Supreme People’s Court and the Case Filing Division of the Supreme People’s Court. Li Guangyu, Deputy Director of the Political Department and Deputy Director of the Information Bureau of the Supreme People’s Court, and Qian Xiaochen, President of the Case Filing Division, are the chief planners, directed by Liu Guotong, written by Fei Huijun and Li Xiaoliang, starring Jin Dong, Cheng Yi, Cai Wenjing, Zhang Zhijian, Wu Yanshu, Zhai Wanchen , Bi Yanjun, Wang Jinsong and other old actors are eager to join. From September 19, the TV series will be broadcast on Hunan Satellite TV, Mango TV, and iQiyi.

According to reports, “Bottom Line” is a period drama that reflects the process of China‘s judicial reform. In the drama, judges continue to surpass themselves and grow by handling cases. At the same time, ordinary people from all walks of life appear on the big stage of the court. Telling the joys and sorrows of their own lives.

The whole play of “Bottom Line” takes typical characters and complicated cases as the starting point, and connects the story line in the form of “big case sets small cases” and “new cases sets old cases”, and uses three major criminal cases as sub-lines throughout the play, involving a total More than 40 cases. Among them, there are major criminal and civil cases such as the “Sudden Death of Anchor Live Streaming” and “Workplace Sexual Harassment”, as well as new types of disputes and cases involving social and people’s livelihood, such as the “Transnational Divorce Case”, “Piano Sharing Case” and “Celebrity False Litigation Case”. .

During the filming process, the Supreme People’s Court assigned local court experts to coordinate the filming throughout the whole process, and strictly checked the details of the content, scenes, costumes, and props in the play, ensuring the authenticity and professionalism of “Bottom Line”.

The Supreme People’s Court also specially organized the main creative team to go deep into the court to collect stories, went to Beijing, Shanghai, Hangzhou, Changsha and other more than 60 courts for on-the-spot investigation, conducted in-depth interviews with more than 200 court police officers, and collected and sorted out more than 500 representative cases. Since the real court area could not meet the needs of shooting cameras, the crew carried out a 1:1 restoration of the scene in the nearly 10,000-square-meter studio, with a total of more than 230 live scenes.

According to reports, during the filming period, the main creators always adhered to the creative attitude of going deep into life and doing follow-up practice. Many actors such as Jin Dong, Cheng Yi, and Cai Wenjing went to the grassroots court, ate and walked with the judge, and immersed themselves in the daily work of the court. The image of people’s judges in the new era is fully integrated into the creation of TV dramas. The whole play is based on the theme of “little people reflect big times” and “small cases reflect big truth”, which fully reflects the achievements made in the process of China‘s judicial reform in the past ten years, and shows that the people’s judges have always adhered to the principles of large and small cases. The bottom line of justice, morality, and humanity, and the mission and responsibility of maintaining social fairness and justice. (Finish)