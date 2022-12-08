Home Entertainment The TV series “The Hidden God” released a concept poster starring Zhao Lusi and Wang Anyu
Entertainment

The TV series “The Hidden God” released a concept poster starring Zhao Lusi and Wang Anyu

by admin
The TV series “The Hidden God” released a concept poster starring Zhao Lusi and Wang Anyu

The TV series “The Hidden God” released a concept poster starring Zhao Lusi and Wang Anyu

Beijing News reporter Xu Meilin editor Xu Meilin

2022-12-08 11:28

Enter
dot camera
read more

Beijing News On December 8, the TV series “Shenyin” released a concept poster and announced that it will be starring Zhao Lusi and Wang Anyu. The accompanying post on the official Weibo said: “It’s Ah Yin, and it’s Feng Yin. Linglong’s heart is destined for this life. It’s Kuching, and it’s also Yuanqi. It’s as comfortable as it is, and it will never change.”

The picture comes from the official Weibo

It is reported that the play mainly tells the story of A Yin (played by Zhao Lusi), the water condensing beast, and Gu Jin (played by Wang Anyu), the son of the true god, who protect the peace of the world during their adventure journey of collecting Fengyin Xianyuan.

Editor Xu Meilin

Proofreading Zhao Lin

Expand text

Open the Beijing News APP to read more exciting information

See also  The adventure puzzle game "Terracotta Warriors" is now on sale on Steam.

You may also like

“Venus and Adonis” by Titian sold for 13...

“Yu Yingxuan” and “Pachinko” shortlisted for “Critic” foreign...

Hu Ming’s “Splendid Mountains and Rivers” ended successfully,...

Warm Audio ʮдɫʵ¼һͲ WA-251 – midifanǹע

Raiders of the Lost Ark 5 Trailer: Harrison...

It is rumored that Zhang Jiani was forced...

Huang Zongze and Wu Zhuoxi lead “Integrity Sniper”...

Apple Music’s new feature is coming: support iPhone/iPad...

“Focus on global hotspots, Chinese and Russian youth...

“Focus on global hotspots, Chinese and Russian youth...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy