The TV series “The Wind Rises” is scheduled for New Year’s Day, starring Jin Dong, Song Jia, Tian Yu, and Yang Jue

2022-12-30 14:53

The Beijing News reported on December 30 that the TV series “The Wind Rises” starring Jin Dong, Song Jia, Tian Yu, and Yang Jue announced that it will be scheduled for New Year’s Day. From January 1, 2023, at 19:30 every day, the show will land on Beijing Satellite TV and Jiangsu Satellite TV in the evening prime time, and Tencent Video will premiere on the entire network. Members will update 2 episodes from Sunday to Friday at 19:30. 1 episode, iQiyi will be updated synchronously every night.

The content of the play is as follows: Tang Chen (Jin Dong) had to declare bankruptcy when he was “betrayed” by his girlfriend Shuo Bing (Song Jia) while his career was flourishing. But soon he withdrew from the swamp of failure and actively devoted himself to his second venture. Sha Zhou (played by Tian Yu) has excellent writing skills, but he has always been a depressed little reporter. With Tang Chen’s persuasion and his wife’s support, he was the first to join the entrepreneurial team. According to the division of labor within the team, Tang Chen and Sha Zhou worked together to find Hou Zhi, Zhu Ran and Bai Ying, and established Gray Whale PR Company. Tang Chen used his years of industry sense to actively look for customers and lead his partners to overcome obstacles. Tang Chen finally understood Shuo Bing’s original choice, and the two teamed up to punish the culprit who caused Shuo Bing’s father to commit suicide, and they got back together. Each member of Gray Whale PR has also realized its own value.

