Entertainment China News March 31, produced and released by Shengxi Huashi,Starring Peng Guanying and Chen YuqiFu Dalong, Gao Hanyu, Chen Xiaojun, Wang Jinsong, Wu Yue, Dong Jie, Yao Anlian and many other powerful actors co-starredThe bloody spy war drama “Thin Ice”Today, the official announcement is made that the show will land on Hunan Satellite TV’s Golden Eagle Theater and Mango TV on April 5.

as “Haifei Spy War World Series“Another masterpiece, “Thin Ice” uses intense and exciting spy war stories as the carrier, uses youthful expression, tells the growth and transformation of secret frontline workers in a special historical period full of dangers, and pays tribute to the unknown heroes with fiery loyalty .





The blood ignites the latent road of the two cities, every step of the way is dangerous and suspenseful

The play tells the story of the ace agent Chen Qian, code-named “Lu Bu” of the military command, in order to destroy the Japanese army’s shocking conspiracy, disguised as the Japanese special envoy’s undercover Mei Agency, went deep into the enemy camp, and joined hands with the CCP agents to successfully defeat the Japanese army’s conspiracy. With triple identities and multi-party lurking, Chen Qian saw the dedication and belief of the Communists in the dangers again and again, gradually strengthened his inner beliefs, transformed and grew into an outstanding Communist Party member, and finally ushered in the liberation of Chongqing hand in hand with his companions. .





The official preview released today has a tight rhythm and kicks off with the sound of a pistol being loaded, showing Chen Qian, played by Peng Guanying, the latent mission of life and death as a multi-faceted agent. Chen Yuqi, Fu Dalong, Gao Hanyu, Chen Xiaojun, Wang Jinsong, Wu Yue, Dong Jie, Yao Anlian, Sun Zhihong and other actors also made their appearances. In the ever-changing current situation, various forces competed fiercely. “Everyone in front of us is very suspicious.” The suspenseful atmosphere of indistinguishable enemy and friend is full, and the tense atmosphere of dangerous situations and dangerous situations reaches people’s hearts.





The upside-down dangerous city version of the group portrait poster released at the same time is based on cool colors. The upside-down city scene and the background forest rise like fog, and the crisis hides under the twilight. The character posters with the ice surface as the main body are more like walking on thin ice. Under the ice floes, the dark tide is raging, the character props are looming, and the era above the ice surface is glimpsed. The character stands on the ice and looks at the camera with sharp and firm eyes. Show originality. The content of the first round of release is full of suspense, and people can’t help but look forward to breaking through the fog of suspense and exploring the truth about the sea of ​​spies.





Group portraits present three-dimensional characters with firm beliefs and inheritance of revolutionary spirit

As a new work of “Haifei Spy World“, “Thin Ice” has been highly anticipated since the early stage of the project.The quality cast has also become a highlight of the show.





The male lead of the play, Chen Qian, is played by the young actor Peng Guanying. This is his first role in the spy war drama of the Republic of China. This time, he will become the ace agent of the war era, lurking several times, going deep into the enemy camp, and breaking the situation in a thrilling manner. Actor Chen Yuqi, who has recently successfully portrayed many smart characters, plays the heroine Yu Chunyang. In the play, she transforms into a free and easy, sassy, ​​soft on the outside and strong on the inside.





Gao Hanyu and Chen Xiaojun changed the audience’s impression in the past, playing Xie Dong and Wu Ruonan respectively, challenging sharp and ruthless roles. In addition to many young high-quality actors, there are many actors in the play. The powerful actor Fu Dalong plays the Japanese military officer Yutaro Ida, who is gentle on the surface but cruel and ruthless in his heart. The actor Wang Jinsong has played many villains who are deeply rooted in the hearts of the people. Guan Yongshan, the unpredictable director of the military command, Wu Yue plays Qiu Yingxia, the resolute military commander, and Dong Jie, Yao Anlian, Sun Zhihong, Song Jiateng and other senior actors also add a lot of highlights to the play. This play uses actors with a high degree of fitness to portray all beings in the sea of ​​spies, with both “texture” and “thickness”, creating a group of colorful and attractive characters with flesh and blood and emotions.





“Thin Ice” has been meticulously polished, under the background of the grand story, with the intense and exciting spy war story as the carrier, and portrayed with life-like characters, the word “faith” is quietly projected into the hearts of every audience. Countless revolutionary martyrs fought bravely, led each other on the lurking road of walking on thin ice, kept warm together, walked side by side in the hail of bullets, and strengthened their beliefs together. While igniting the blood of contemporary audiences, we also want to keep the youthful ideals and firm will of the revolutionary martyrs alive.





“Thin Ice” is produced by Shengxi Huashi, Zaishui Yifang, Mango TV, Shanghai Film Group, Qiancheng Film and Television, Jiangsu City United, Yuxi Film and Television, Xinli Media, Lianyungang Financial Holdings, Chongqing Radio and Television Group, Chongqing Yinlong Co-produced.From April 5th, Hunan Satellite TV’s Golden Eagle Solo Theater will broadcast every night at 20:00, and Mango TV will broadcast exclusively on the entire networkShuangcheng Situation, life and death on the line, rushed to the mystery of the spy war.

