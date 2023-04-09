Live 2022 EP 3: Based on the recently released standalone recording of the Frightened Rabbit-Covers Keep Yourself Warm set The Twilight Sad the concert recording EP series of their 2022 European tour The Cure straight into the churning dark shoegaze of the early stages.

Part 3 of the series, again released via Bandcamp according to the NYP model, is not a chronological, complete recording of a single show – but this time not all numbers come from just one place – namely the London Wembley Arena – and were recorded between 11. and 13 November 2013, also within a tight time frame, but the focus is generally sharpened: the total of 21 minutes of the Live 2022 EP 3 were all released before 2011 and stylistically concentrated produce a more coherently composed, seamlessly merging flow than the two previous short formats.

Irrespective of this, you can now also independently put together a corresponding live album from the tour, there is one that is diametrically slowed down by the stoic stroll, on the other hand also by the noise sizzling and screeching There’s a Girl in the Cornerwhich pleasantly harmonizes between rattling noise and forgiving grace up to cacophony And She Would Darken The Memorythe gloomy gen My Bloody Valentine rumbling hit The Wrong Car as well as the contemplative-melancholic (but still felt too short) ecstasy That Summer, At Home I Had Become the Invisible Boy four pieces to be heard that have not yet appeared in the live series. Great, the fan heart is happy!

So while currently The Cure and their fight for fairer ticket prices are on everyone’s lips, one could easily discuss what was actually the (so far) best phase of The Twilight Sad is.

Live 2022 EP 3 by The Twilight Sad

