The Twilight Sad – Live 2022 EP 4



6. May 2023
EP, Livealbum

The Twilight Sad again with a new, this time very special concert recording EP: “Live 2022 EP 4 featuring six tracks recorded with James and Andy in Belfast during our 2022 European tour with The Cure.

Recorded (and later also mixed) by Michael Brennan at the Belfast SSE Arena on 12/02/2022, the Live 2022 EP 4 not only first in the series of Bandcamp tour recordings of The Twilight Sad a chronologically correct full-length set by the Scots, but generally documents a memorable evening: because drummer Grant Hutchison has to spend the evening over the toilet bowl because of intestinal flu, James Graham and Andy MacFarlane play the six songs before the performance of The Cure reduced to voice and guitar alone – i.e. the “biggest acoustic set” of her previous career (“without an acoustic guitar being on stage“).

The result is a particularly passionate, direct and intense performance full of pleading urgency and standing melancholy, as well as a great setlist (Vtr is dedicated to the sponsor “Rob”), whose immediately intimate atmosphere is mainly due to the announcements by singer James (who doesn’t talk that much, but is forced to do so extensively without the “noise” of his band so that Andy can play his guitar could be right!) between the songs an enormously entertaining amusement gains.
In short: it’s wonderful that you can now also take part in this absolutely approachable evening even as a non-attendant!

