The twin sister has been missing for more than 30 years, and the elder sister sends her own photos to find people: I witnessed my sister being abducted by 3 women that year._Local_News_Red Star News

“Chen Yanhua, where are you?” On May 8, Red Star News reported that Chen Yanhua, a woman from Guanghan, Sichuan Province, had been missing for more than 30 years. After her twin sister, Chen Xuehua, posted a photo of herself on the Internet to find her younger sister, it aroused widespread attention from netizens.

On May 11, a reporter from Red Star News contacted Chen Xuehua. Chen Xuehua said, “My sister has been missing for more than 30 years, and our family has also been separated for more than 30 years.” The biggest wish of her and her family now is that her sister Chen Yanhua can go home one day sooner.” Especially my grandmother, who is over eighty years old, often talks about her most beloved little granddaughter.”

↑Chen Xuehua

Chen Xuehua told Red Star News that due to poor family conditions when she was a child, there were no photos of her younger sister, “but she looks exactly like me.” So, she sent her photos to multiple family-searching platforms, hoping that someone would see them and provide clues.

My sister recalls:

Sister was ‘taken away’ by three women at age 5

For more than 30 years, I have never forgotten that scene

Although it has been more than 30 years since Chen Xuehua’s family moved from their original place of residence to Deyang City, every holiday, she always takes her family back to the countryside to see her elderly grandmother. She still remembers that scene vividly, “I have never forgotten it in the past few decades.”

↑Chen Xuehua’s childhood photos

Chen Xuehua introduced that his family was not in a very good situation back then. In 1986, after she and her twin sister Chen Yanhua were born, she was sick all the time, so her parents took her by her side to take care of her, while her younger sister, Chen Yanhua, was handed over to her grandmother who lived in Jinlun Town, Guanghan City. “The two places are actually very close, about two kilometers.”

“My younger sister and I are studying in the kindergarten in the village. My younger sister is usually at my grandmother’s house. She just goes home with me after school on Friday afternoon and spends the weekend with my parents.” Chen Xuehua clearly remembers the afternoon of November 4, 1991. , After kindergarten, my sister and her were playing and walking on the way home.

“At that time, there were three women, two younger and one an old woman, who followed us all the time, and each of the two young men rode a bicycle.” Chen Xuehua recalled that the three women followed them from the market to the corner when they were about to get home. When arching the bridge, one of them took out two cakes and asked the two sisters, “Which one of you is going to grandma’s house?” Because the younger sister lived in grandma’s house all year round, she immediately agreed. Afterwards, the old lady gave each of them a cake, then picked up the younger sister and got on the bicycle. When she left, she said to Chen Xuehua, “Go home and tell mom that my younger sister has gone to grandma’s house.”

The following weekend, my grandmother thought that the two granddaughters had returned to their parents’ house, and my parents thought that my younger sister, Chen Yanhua, was staying at my grandmother’s house. It wasn’t until after the weekend that my sister didn’t come to the kindergarten, and the family didn’t find out that my sister was missing. In the following 30 years, my younger sister Chen Yanhua has never been heard from…

Biggest wish:

Grandma often talks about her beloved little granddaughter

I hope my sister can come back to reunite one day soon

Chen Xuehua said that after the incident, his father, Chen Bicai, and his mother, Xiao Moutao, searched for their younger sister but failed. They also reported the case to the police and collected blood samples many times. Her parents entrusted her with the task of finding her younger sister, Chen Yanhua.

“After having a child, I can better understand the pain of parents losing a child.” Chen Xuehua said, “In my memory, in the years when my sister disappeared, as long as I heard that I saw a little girl who looked like me somewhere, my parents would chase me away. Check it out in the past.” Chen Xuehua said that over the years, from time to time, relatives and friends will take photos of women who are similar to her age and appearance and send them to him, “but it has nothing to do with my sister.”

↑Chen Xuehua took a photo with her grandmother

And grandma couldn’t let go of Chen Yanhua’s disappearance. “Every time we met, grandma would ask if there was any news about my sister,” Chen Xuehua said.

“In March this year, my grandma turned 82 years old. When she gave birth, the whole family was there, and it was very lively. It would be great if my sister could be here too.” Chen Xuehua said that her grandma’s health is not as good as before. When I went home to see her, she pulled me to ask if there was any news about my sister.”

“Our family’s biggest wish now is that my sister can come back to reunite with us one day sooner, and I also hope that my sister can find us one day sooner like we looked for her.” After Chen Xuehua finished speaking, tears welled up in his eyes.

↑Chen Xuehua posted a photo of herself looking for her younger sister Chen Yanhua

According to relevant information provided by his family, Chen Yanhua was born on November 7, 1986 (lunar calendar), and was about 100 centimeters tall when he disappeared. Oval face, double eyelids, high nose bridge, small mouth, dense hair, protruding forehead, large earlobes, a mole on the hairline on the right temple, and a white birthmark on the left abdomen. There is a large bamboo forest around his grandmother’s house, and his parents live by the river dam, and there is a big river (Shiting River) not far from home. The Chen family hopes that the majority of netizens will help spread the word and provide clues to help their family reunite.

Photo report by Red Star News reporter Wang Mingping (some photos are provided by the interviewees)