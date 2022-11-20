Joined forces

Sina Entertainment News November 21, Beijing time, according to foreign media reports, Jason Blum and James Wan’s production companies Blumhouse and Atomic Monster are expected to merge, and they are currently in advanced negotiations.

Blumhouse’s production works include “Ghost Story”, “Human Cleansing Project”, “Moonlight Panic”, “Get Out”, “Happy Death Day”, “Split”, “The Exorcist”, “Sinister”, etc. Atomic Monster works include “The Conjuring”, “Chain Saw”, “Latent” and so on. Both companies are involved in the production of the new horror film “M3gan”, which will be released in January next year.

Even after the merger, the two parties continued to operate separately as different labels, maintaining the independence of creation and brand. Blumhouse currently has a priority contract with Universal Pictures, and Atomic Monster has a contract with Warner, but the contract is almost over.

(Meng Qing)

