During the last pass market River sought to reformulate the squad with the inclusion of reinforcements, the inclusion of youth players who were on loan from other clubs and in the Reserve and also letting out those who Martin Demichelis I would not take into account. In this last item appeared Augustine Fontanawho had been in Defense and Justice.

After several days of training against shift and only with a teacher, the coaching staff decided that the striker should join the training sessions with the rest of the group, even though in principle he will not be taken into account. Meanwhile, offers from abroad are still being sought so that the player can finally continue his career elsewhere.

At first, it was sought that first-class clubs in Argentina take Fontana, even on loan. For his part, the player sought offers abroad and the possibility of reaching football in the East began to be rumored, although in the end no interest was translated into a formal offer.

What few knew is that two clubs in Argentina were interested in Fontana and they made formal proposals, although not from top clubs. Jujuy Gymnastics e Independent Rivadavia de Mendoza They offered the attacker to join their ranks to be part of the First National tournament in 2023. However, it did not prosper.

Own Fontana He thanked but rejected both proposals because he considered them inferior from sporting and economical and that is why as long as no offer from a foreign market appears, he will continue training with River hoping to be able to twist his own story in a scenario where today he has a large number of attackers ahead of him.