The two players with whom Belgrano negotiates to add as reinforcement

“For the issue of reinforcements we have to wait for the transfer market. One knows what, out there, is needed on the campus ”.

With that phrase after the 0-2 loss against Barracas Central, Belgrano coach Guillermo Farré made it clear that Alberdi’s club is already working on reinforcements that will arrive in the middle of the year.

Obviously, we will have to wait for the transfer book to be opened, but together with the leadership they are already analyzing what the team needs to strengthen itself for the Professional League Cup.

“That people stay calm, that we are going to go for a book of passes to give much more quality to this squad… There are going to be three reinforcements, at least and one of the positions is the winger”, anticipated the president Luis Fabián Artime.

In this sense, two names with which the Pirate is chatting to add came to light.

At the end of the Professional League dispute, which would be next Sunday, August 6, the register of registrations, transfers and player contracts will be reopened, while the closure of the Argentine market is agreed for Thursday, the 17th of the aforementioned month at twenty.

Those who sound in Belgrano

One of the players who could reach Belgrano and who had already made it known is striker Pablo Chavarría.

The 35-year-old attacker has been negotiating with the Celeste board for some time and next week it could close positively.

“Pablo Chavarría has talks to return to Belgrano. The 35-year-old striker was released after being relegated to Malaga and can put on the Pirata del del Mar shirt again after leaving in 2010″, reported journalist Germán García Grova, from TyC Sports.

🚨 Pablo Chavarría has conversations to return to #Belgrano. 👉🏾The 35-year-old striker was released after descending with #Malaga and he can put on the 🏴‍☠️ shirt again after leaving in 2010 i ️ We have it @CLMerlo yesterday on IG. pic.twitter.com/VS1FwUpcFY — Germán García Grova (@GerGarciaGrova) July 8, 2023

The other player mentioned with a chance of reaching Belgrano is Braian Oyola, currently at Delfín in Ecuador.

Oyola, 27, is a talented left winger who passed through Atlanta and broke it in Tristán Suárez, where he scored 16 goals and distributed 11 assists in 64 games played.

🔵🔵🏴‍☠️💱 #Belgrano maintains conversations with Braian Oyola. Looking for a loan for one year. A formal offer has already been submitted for the Delfin player 🇪🇨. There are also round-trip talks for the return of Pablo Chavarría, who was released from Málaga 🇪🇸 on June 30. pic.twitter.com/9aOMIjD09F — Adriano Savalli (@AdrianoSavalli) July 5, 2023

“Belgrano is in conversations with Braian Oyola. Looking for a loan for one year. A formal offer has already been submitted for the Delfín player. There are also round-trip talks for the return of Pablo Chavarría, who was released from Málaga on June 30, ”the journalist Adriano Savalli, from“ Double Yellow ”, reported on his side.

Meanwhile, the Pirate is preparing to visit Colón de Santa Fe this Monday, starting at 4:30 p.m., for the 24th date of the Professional League.

El Celeste comes from losing to Instituto and Barracas Central and will seek a recovery.

DT Farré will not be able to count on Ulises Sánchez, suspended for accumulating yellow cards.

