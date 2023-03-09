[The Epoch Times, March 08, 2023](Reported by Epoch Times reporter Tong Yijia) On March 7, Hong Kong’s “King of Comedy” Zhou Xingchi (Xingye) updated his news on IG. In the photo, he sips red wine and listens to Jay Chou’s new album, and shouts “See you in Hong Kong”. Unexpectedly, the other party responded twice, which made netizens excited about “two-week fit”.

Since the 60-year-old Stephen Chow opened his IG account in October last year, he has interacted with artists from time to time. In addition to showing off his “Wish and Things Come True” during the Lunar New Year period, he interacted with Jay Chou again on the 7th. I saw Master Xing posted a photo of himself drinking high-end red wine while listening to Jay Chou’s songs, and shouted “See you in Hong Kong” to the other party. (Click to see the photo)

Jay Chou immediately called Master Xing very tasteful in a limited-time dynamic on IG. Then he posted a photo of himself holding poker cards and showing Zhou Xingchi playing the “Gambler” on the computer, and asked: “Master Xing, do you want me to bring you a few bottles of red wine from France, or do you want me to help you know how to play?” Yaka box?” (Click to see the photo)

Jay Chou, who just finished his concert in Sydney, Australia, flew to Paris, France with his beloved wife Kun Ling. Kun Ling was busy attending the Chanel fashion show, while Jay Chou and his buddies were walking on the streets of Paris.

Jay Chou will hold 7 consecutive concerts in Hong Kong from May 5th to 14th. Seeing the two superstars interacting in surprise, netizens have speculated that it is Jay Chou who will sing the theme for the new movie “Mermaid 2” that the star has already finished. song? Or will Master Xing participate in Jay Chou’s concert in Hong Kong? “And excitedly shouted: “The two men I love the most in my life are about to meet!” “

Some media asked Zhou Xingchi’s agent Chen Zhenyu to verify the cooperation between the two, and the other party said: “We are in communication, but we can’t disclose the details for the time being.” Basically, the cooperation plan between the two “kings” Zhou surnamed Zhou in the fields of film and music has been confirmed.

