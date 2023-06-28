The UBA was once again chosen among the 100 best universities in the world and among the 20 best world-renowned universities

The University of Buenos Aires (UBA) was once again recognized among the best universities in the world by being ranked 95th in the QS Global Ranking of universities.

This keeps her ranked 95th among the best 100 universities worldwide without interruption since 2015and it is the only public, massive, research-intensive, and free university to achieve this position.

The British company Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) has been producing since 2004 the QS World University Rankingsone of the most recognized university rankings used internationally as a reference.

The UBA is once again in the world elite of higher education institutions

In this twentieth edition of the Ranking QS 2024is positioned to the UBA Ranked #20 for reputation among global employers and academics. This achievement is based on various policies carried out by the institution and on the excellent global image of this house of higher studies.

The UBA reaches the highest rank in Argentina in any individual Employer Reputation indicator: this metric is based on the expert opinion of 98,000 global employers. It also performs excellently for Academic Reputation, which considers responses from 144,000 academics around the world, ranking 36th worldwide.

In addition, it is the only university in Argentina that is among the 100 best in the world. After the UBA, there are the Catholic University (514); the Austral (520); the University of Palermo (530); La Plata (540); Belgrano (761-770); ITBA (791-800); Saint Andrew (801-850); Di Tella (851-900); Cordoba (951-1000); and Rosario (951-100).

Buenos Aires’ University.

How is the QS Global Ranking

Of the nearly 24,000 universities in the world, the QS Ranking evaluates the most outstanding and influential institutions of higher education globally, with the aim of providing the academic community with a detailed report on each university.

This year, on the occasion of its 20th anniversary, QS incorporated changes in the methodology, which implied variations in the weighting of the six traditional indicators and the inclusion of three new metrics that broaden the dimensions of sustainability, employability and research.

AG / ED

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

