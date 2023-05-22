The UCR meets and the internship of the PRO is deepened

As reported by journalist Claudio Mardones in Modo Fontevecchia, by Net TV and Radio Perfil (FM 101.9), the meeting served, mainly, to put the final stitches on the programmatic definitions of the match. They were two days of work, organized by the German Foundationwith the presence of the entire Board of Directors of the Radical Civic Union.

The meeting was also important for Gerardo Morales could show up with Facundo Manes, with whom they had not appeared together for a while. From there, a series of readings arose.

The first is that finally on June 12 the entire programmatic definition of radicalism, the economic program and the government platform will be known, with which they will sit down together with the partners of Together for Change to see if it is possible to agree on a common economic platform. This, in terms of electoral definitions.

The truth is that other definitions are also in the air that did not appear on stage but were heard in the auditorium, and it has to do with what is to come.

First of all, there is the candidacy of Gerardo Morales as a pre-candidate for president, but the possibility that Manes also rises to that category is not ruled out. Until this weekend, the UCR still did not have a single presidential candidate.

Added to this are other components, such as the internal one of the Province of Buenos Aires, because after last week, based on the definition of Patricia Bullrich to drive Nestor Grindetti As his pre-candidate for Buenos Aires governor, there is also the question of what will happen in the Province, since a dispute is coming within the PRO between Grindetti and Diego Santilli.

As for radicalism, there are approaches for Grindetti’s running mate to be Maximilian Abbotthe president of the Provincial Committee of the UCR.

An alarm signal for Horacio Rodriguez Larretathe main guarantor of Santilli’s candidacy, and one of the signatories of the agreement at the national level with radicalism and with the Civic Coalition in order to close ranks, mainly to prevent the entry of Javier Miley last year to Juntos and expedite the disembarkation of José Luis Espert.

But, apparently, Patricia Bullrich’s move to promote Grindetti in the Province, not only surprised Christian Ritondobut also to radicalism, especially in the case of the UCR of the Province, since many mayors are waiting for a definition to know how to play, because this week the countdown of the last month begins to run until the definition of candidacies scheduled for the June 24.

As for Córdoba, in Corral de Bustos, radicalism managed to keep control of the municipality. A municipality that up to now is governed by schiarettismo, but where Santiago Giovagnoli lost by 10 points against Jose Maria Odarda.

The main issue for the opposition is how much arithmetic will allow them to maintain the weight they have in the Chamber of Deputiesand there arises the possibility of a single list of candidates for national deputies, the same thing that happened in 2015.

That decision and I raise that they analyze in the radicalismo, would also be equal to be able to establish the list to legislators in the Province of Buenos Aires. Given the dispersion of candidacies and the unknowns that do not fully reveal themselves in the internal PROin radicalism they are preparing not to rule out the possibility of exhuming the split candidacies, the possibility of unifying the lists to avoid an even greater dispersion, and trying to have an economic program that allows them to reach some point in agreement with the PRO , but for that there are still 20 days left.

