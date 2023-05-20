The UCR of Río Negro will be led by Pedro Sánchez

The current councilor of Viedma, Pedro Sánchez, will be the new president of the Radical Civic Union of Río Negro when only the “Red and White” list was presented for the normalization of the traditional political party.

news news–summary news–55-81″>

The Viedmense will be accompanied by Adriana Santarelli and Guillermina Alaniz Gatius, as first and second vice-presidents, respectively.

The party election date was scheduled for June 26 although, faced with the presentation of a single list, the radical Electoral Board will proclaim the new authorities in the coming days.

Thus, the delegates to the National Committee of the UCR will be the elected legislator and former national deputy, Lorena Matzen; the former minister, Daniel Sartor; and the president of the Convention, Marcelo Cascón; among the alternates are the current mayor of Chimpay, Hugo Funes; and the Viedma leader, Hugo Gordillo.

The list of authorities is completed with the circuit delegates that will integrate the future Plenary of the Provincial Central Committee.

by the circuit lower valley include José Luis García Pinazco, Cecilia Tarruella Martínez and Beatríz Kucich; by him Atlantic: Claudia Alles, José Oscar Repucci and Rosana Girotti; by South Line: José Daniel Cari, Roina Anaya Sierra and Gonzalo Adaime; by the Andean: Antonio Zidar, Patricia Ranea Pastorini and Jorge Cárdenas.

By middle valley: will be Mariela Rodríguez, César Yunes and Luis Villasuso; by Upper East Valley: Samanta D’Herve, Juan Carlos Peña and Damián Durán; by Central Upper Valley: Agustina Madariaga, Elio Rocco and Viviana Cuevas and by High West Valley: Aquiles Baraldo, Norma Villarroel and Carlos Rivero.

With these new authorities, the leadership of the UCR will be normalized after Yamil Direne was elected as president in 2021 and his subsequent death opened the door for the leadership of Ángeles Dalceggio that gave way to a process of resignations, prosecution and subsequent division between those who supported the candidacy of Aníbal Tortoriello and those who defined their support for the front headed by the elector governor Alberto Weretilneck.

One of the first challenges for the new leadership will be to respond to the mandate of the National Convention of the party that maintains its position within Together for Change ahead of the upcoming national elections.



