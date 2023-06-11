The Ukrainian counteroffensive sees its first fruits: they announced the “liberation” of two cities in Donetsk

The Government of Ukraine announced this Sunday that its armed forces recaptured the towns of Blagodatne and Neskuchne, in the eastern Donetsk region, in what constitutes the first two reported successes of the new offensive against Vladimir Putin’s troops.

The announcement of the conquest of Blagodatne was made by the adviser to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Anton Gerashenko: “The city was liberated by the Ukrainian Army,” he said on Twitter, where he published a video in which members of the Ukrainian forces place the national flag on the facade of what remains of a building semi-destroyed by the fighting.

The village of Blagodatne, 35 km from the city of Donetsk and with less than 3,000 inhabitants before the waris located on the border between the Donetsk and Zaporizhia regions, in the south-east of Ukraine.

In Blagodatne, the so-called Tavria Front, which took part in the operation, captured two Russian soldiers and pro-Russian separatist fighters. “The Ukrainian flag was hung over Blagodatne,” his spokeswoman announced.

Elements of the so-called 68th Oleksa Dovbush Separate Hunter Brigade collaborated in the operation. The group, on its Facebook website, also published images of its presence in the town, which It is located about 140 kilometers northwest of Bakhmut, one of the main current sources of conflict.

“The invaders resisted until the end, but they could not face the onslaught of the unstoppable gluttons!”, according to the publication of the brigade members. The group also assures that several Russian soldiers were captured and right now they are providing “information that will contribute to more liberations of Ukrainian land.”

Hours later, Ukraine announced that its forces had retaken Neskuchne, also in the eastern Donetsk region. “Neskuchne of the Donetsk region is again under the Ukrainian flag,” the state border guard service said.

After months of raising expectations, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed on Saturday that a counter-offensive against Russian forces was underway. “You have to trust our military and I trust them,” said the president whose country was invaded by Russian troops in February 2022.

Experts believe that Ukraine is looking for weaknesses in Russia’s heavily fortified lines in order to break through and retake its territory..

The Institute for the Study of War, a Washington-based think tank, said on Saturday that kyiv’s forces had carried out counteroffensive operations in at least four frontline areas.

The Russian President, Vladimir Putin said on Friday that the great Ukrainian counteroffensive had already begun, although he assured that the enemy army had not achieved “its objective” and suffered heavy losses. He acknowledged however that the kyiv forces have “offensive potential“.

The Russian Defense Ministry released a video showing destroyed Western-made armored vehicles in the eastern Donetsk region. In addition, he reported that Ukraine unsuccessfully attacked one of its ships in the Black Sea, near the gas pipelines that carry Russian hydrocarbons to Turkey.

Meanwhile, in southern Ukraine, evacuation operations continued due to flooding caused by the destruction of the Kakhovka dam on June 6. Ukraine accuses Russia of detonating explosives in this dam on the Dnieper River, but Moscow claims it was kyiv that fired artillery at the structure.

According to a new balance sheet from the Ukrainian Interior Ministry, six people died from the floods and 35 are still missing, including seven children, in the territories controlled by kyiv.

In the Russian-occupied areas of Ukraine, Moscow-appointed authorities reported eight dead and 13 missing this week. In Jerson, which is the largest city located near the Kajovka dam and is the regional capital, the water has already started to fall In some neighborhoods, despite the rain, and in other urban areas, evacuations continued.

He prosecutor general of Ukraine, Andrii Kostin and representatives of the International Criminal Court (ICC) visited flooded territories in the Jerson region, his office reported.

“This is the worst environmental catastrophe since Chernobyl, so we are investigating it not only as a war crime, but also as ecocide.”Kostin said in a statement, referring to the nuclear power plant accident in 1986.

Residents of the Kherson region will face a health crisis in the coming weeks due to the destruction of the Kajovka dam, whose impact even extends to northern Crimea, according to estimates by the British Ministry of Defense in its latest assessment of the conflict.

The collapse of the infrastructure “severely disrupted” the main source of drinking water for the Crimean peninsulathe North Crimean Canal, which in turn receives water from the Kakhovka reservoir.

According to London, the water level of the reservoir would have been below sea level since last Friday, which makes it impossible for the current to flow towards the peninsula.

“Therefore, communities on both sides of the Dnieper river face a health crisis due to limited access to drinking waterwhich causes an increase in the risk of diseases caused by their absence”, estimates the Ministry of Defense in its latest assessment of the conflict, published on its Twitter account.

On a relatively positive note, at least on the Russian side, London believes that Moscow is capable of relatively covering the needs of the population in areas under its control, either by using other reservoirs, applying rationing policies, drilling new wells or directly delivering bottled water.

europa press / afp / ds