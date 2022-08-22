Today, directed by Xu Lin, starring famous comedians Wang Chengsi and Yu Shasha, starring Xu Huiqiang, Ai Ran, Feng Qinchuan, Liu Ximing, and friendship Chang Yuan and Wei Xiang.comedy romance movie《chauffeur of love“announcedultimate trailer and seanewspaper. All comedians, the jokes are greatly upgraded. “Big Smart” Wang Chengsi and Wei Xiang, the comedy collision between master and apprentice, was staged in turn, which was hilarious.The film will be released nationwide on August 26.2022 Summer Programthe end of , is bound to againmovie marketInject a warm current of joy. Currently, it is in hot pre-sale.





An amateur upgrade and transformation

The movie “Driver of Love” tells that when the company’s young director Li Jiahao (Wang Chengsi) was troubled by family marriage, he met Zhong Chengkui (Wang Chengsi), the water delivery brother who looked like a twin brother, so he planned to turn the water delivery brother into love. The joyous story of a stand-in, “paid love”. In the latest final announcement, in order to create a flawless “love double”, the mysterious etiquette master Wang Boss (played by Wei Xiang) hired with a lot of money has become a key part of this plan. The upgrade project of the amateur who turned into a wealthy young director was started according to the plan. As soon as the etiquette teacher Wang Boss appeared on the stage, he used his exclusive action of drinking coffee to intimidate the dull and honest Zhong Chengkui, which left a deep impression on the audience. During the transformation process, from all aspects of standing, lying down, eating, walking, etc., Mr. Wang helped Zhong Chengkui to make a complete makeover and become an “upper-class person” in a variety of ways. A hilarious showdown between the wonderful “master and apprentice” was staged, causing many netizens to shout “Wang Chengsi and Wei Xiang are full of laughter”, “Wonderful master and apprentice are too terrifying, my funny DNA has moved”, etc. Take the public’s laughs.

The ultimate poster released together is also a hidden mystery. Zhong Chengkui was held in his arms by Li Jiahao, looking at each other in disbelief, his heart was full of doubts. Li Jiahao on the right talked eloquently, using banknotes as bait, trying to persuade honest Zhong Chengkui to agree to his “substitute plan”. In the poster, Zhong and Li are surrounded by a group of leading actors. They have different expressions. Some are smiling with satisfaction, while others are surprised as if they have discovered a secret. In this “substitute love” plan, everyone seems to have their own hidden “mindful thoughts”, which makes people wonder how this “caring for love” will end.









The two-line counterattack of the hilarious comedian Wang Chengsi at the finale of the summer season

In the summer of 2022, comedy films have set off waves of laughter, allowing the market to see the huge potential of excellent comedy works. This time, the comedy love movie “Driver of Love” is led by “big clever” Wang Chengsi and Yu Shasha, and has assembled a group of outstanding comedians to join and support. I believe this happy story of “paid love” will be hilarious in the summer of 2022. The finale will once again inject a strong warm current of joy into the market.













In this luxurious comedy lineup, “big smart” Wang Chengsi is particularly attractive. After 17 years of accumulation, he finally got his first male lead. In the film, he plays the romantic love of little people who cross the class; in reality, people see the simple philosophy of “time pays off”. The play is intertwined with reality, and Wang Chengsi interprets his “two-line counterattack”, which makes people understand the importance of sincerity and persistence in love and career. At the same time, it has given a different kind of warm power to this comedy work full of joy.

The film is produced by Ningxia Qunying Film Co., Ltd., Nanjing Heyou Film Co., Ltd., Beijing White Strawberry Film Co., Ltd., Zhejiang Xinrui Film and Television Culture Co., Ltd., Shanghai Jiangyu Film and Television Culture Co., Ltd., Guangzhou Heyou Film Co., Ltd., Foshan Hongdong Film and Television Culture Media Co., Ltd., Ningbo Sperm Whale Film Co., Ltd., Beijing Zero Tick Film Co., Ltd., Kongshu (Beijing) Film Co., Ltd., Beijing Mingkong Xingdou Culture Media Co., Ltd., Beijing Zhongyi Meihua Film and Television Co., Ltd. Produced by Cultural Development Co., Ltd., the film will be released on August 26 and is in hot pre-sale.

Further reading:



