The environment is at the top of the international debate agenda now The United Nations achieved a historic international treaty to promote the protection of the high seas. The goal is to conserve at least 30% of the world‘s land and oceans by 2030. This was prepared due to the serious damage that vital ecosystems are suffering for all humanity.

For 15 years there were debates about the assembly of this consensus, but after a long wait, there is a text as a whole that should not have any further alterations. In particular, the agreement will allocate more money for marine conservation and will order access to the use of genetic resources in these areas.

It is called high seas to the area where the exclusive economic zone of the countries ends, about 370 kilometers from the coast. This perimeter is considered It is not under the jurisdiction of any country.

The importance of this area lies in the fact that it is more than 60% of the oceans and almost half of the planet. Thus, the European Union promised to allocate 42.4 million dollars to ratify the treaty and initiate implementation. In addition, it will allocate more than 848 million dollars to protect the oceans during 2023.

According to specialists, these areas provide half of the oxygen we breathe and limit global warming, absorbing part of the carbon dioxide generated by human activity.

The long-term goal is the creation of marine protected areas in international waters.