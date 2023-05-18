The UNCo has a date to reactivate its University Assembly

The Superior Council of the National University of Comahue resolved yesterday in session, to carry out on March 12 and 13, 2024 the University Assembly, a university government body that has been suspended since 2013. An ad hoc commission will be created to receive and analyze the projects that will be included in the discussion agenda. One of the issues that will be under discussion is being able to declare the region’s high school as the first intercultural university in Argentina.

news news–summary news–55-81″>

The list of topics to be dealt with by the University Assembly It will remain for the consideration of the Superior Council of the UNCo, “to define the agenda and deadlines for each of the steps, among other regulations,” they reported from the house of high studies.

Activating the University Assembly was one of the proposals that the Rector of the UNCo, Beatriz Gentile, led on his campaign platform when last year he sought to reach the main seat of the university and won it with 51.83% of the votes we weighed. Today with the resolution of the Superior Council that project is a step forward. “It is an opportunity to refound the University,” he said at the time.

Now. Why is it important to recover the University Assembly? In principle, because it is part of one of the fundamental legs of the UNCo government, its Statute says so. And it hasn’t worked for a decade. In addition, because in any democratic process, debate and the plurality of voices is essential, and more so when talking about academic places where citizens for the future are trained and discussing what kind of professionals are launched into the world.

According to its Statute, the UNCo must function with a structure made up of the Rectorate, the Superior Council (representatives of all the cloisters), the Board of Directors (members representing all the faculties and regional centers), all the Deans and the University Assembly who will return to the ring from next year.

What role does the Assembly have? «LThe University Assembly has jurisdiction to decide on the resignation of the rector and/or vice-rector, suspend or separate them for justified reasons, decide on the creation, suppression and division of faculties, modify the Statute and assume the government of the University in case of insoluble conflict within the Council Superior that makes the regular functioning of the university government impossible. says article 96 of the UNCo Statute

The Assembly is convened by decision of the High Council, to order of at least one third of its components. It must meet at least once a year, on a mandatory basis.

Interculturality,. new steps forward

Chaired by the Chancellor Beatriz Gentile and Vice Chancellor Paúl Osovnikar, in the fourth ordinary session of the Superior Council it was resolved to meet on June 15 in a space of the Mapuche community. The initiative arose at the request of an invitation made by Jorge Nahuel and Gilberto Huilipan of the Zonal Xawvko that integrates the Mapuche Confederation of Neuquén.

«The invitation arises in the context of the announced proposal of the current management to declare to the UNCo as an intercultural university, a topic that will be part of the agenda of the University Assembly. The meeting of the Superior Council will be held in the month in which Wiñoy Xipantu, the Mapuche New Year, is celebrated,” they reported from the house of high studies

What does an intercultural university mean? The answer is first hand. “We want retrace the path of coloniality of knowing. Disarm the civilizing paradigm, recognize ourselves in other cultures and identities. It’s not about flags we talk about recognition of rightsWe talk about building bridges that bring us closer instead of blocking knowledge, dignity and memory. Hopefully, at the end of this term, we can welcome the fact that the University Assembly consecrates UNCo as the first intercultural university in Argentina”, she said upon taking over as rector.



