The uncomfortable portrait of Napoleon Bonaparte

Listen to the audio version of the article

At the beginning of October, the news that a vice president of the Chamber of Deputies had asked for the removal from his office of a portrait of Napoleon, King of Italy, by Andrea Appiani, caused quite a stir. The request was based on the consideration that the Empereur had been an enemy of Italy, had plundered it of numerous works of art and annexed it (in part) to France.

A refrain that has become recurrent over the years, attributing blame rather than merit to the figure of Napoleon and, in particular, to his role in the history of the Peninsula and therefore fueling justicialist rather than historiographical controversies. This was seen clearly in 2021, on the occasion of the celebrations of the bicentenary of his death. Further proof of how Italy remains a country with unresolved problems compared to its historical memory. Most of them – sad to say – concern our Risorgimento.

The Renaissance

Over 160 years after the Unification, most Italians do not like either the authors or the means of our unification process. In short, the Italian Risorgimento has little appeal. This is verified not only by historians, but by those who deal with cultural communication and dissemination. There are other periods that Italians love or at least tend to count as “proof” of their cultural identity. And – perhaps not surprisingly – those who enjoy the greatest fortune are eras such as the Renaissance, in which, beyond the best expressions of art and culture, our ancestors waged war on each other, with violence equal only to the parochial joy of destroying those who lived in the neighboring but rival city.

The Renaissance

The catalog of the brutalities of the wars fought in the Renaissance is, in reality, no less than the much more honorable one of its cultural glories. Returning to the Risorgimento, it would be a mistake to think that it was only its dynastic matrix that troubled the Italians, now almost all republicans, at least by birth. Since the nineteenth century, in fact, several historians and politicians have tried to attribute other roots to the Risorgimento, parallel, if not alternative, to those born within the Piedmontese monarchy. Many found them in Napoleon. Of course, no one doubted that he had always thought – first and foremost – about the greatness of France. At the same time, however, having exported the conquests of the Revolution to Italy and, above all, having established a Kingdom of Italy with Milan as its capital was considered a great merit.

Cesare Balbo

Even a moderate liberal Catholic like Cesare Balbo in his Summary of the History of Italy (1846) celebrated the Napoleonic years, writing that in the Peninsula “there was no independence, it is true, but there were never hopes of it so close” and that it was precisely “from those years” that “the name of Italy began to be pronounced with more honor and love”, that “it began to be looked at as a whole, and those municipal and provincial envy or envy that had flourished for so many centuries began to fall” .

Share this: Facebook

X

