The Une will go down the Limay River today, from the Valentina resort to island 132, in a caravan of cayacks and canoes to carry out the closing of the political campaign for the re-election of Mariano Gaido in the capital and to collect votes in the list of provincial deputies which is headed by the former councilor and current capital official, Francisco Baggio.

The political party integrates the office of the mayor of the capital and expanded the alliance to the project of the future government of the MPN, whichue leads Marcos Koopmann and Ana Pechén as a candidate for governor and vice president.

Baggio, Silvia Andrian, Jorge Vergara, Sandra Montecinos, and César Altomaro. among others, lead the UNE list for the legislature in its conformation 2,023.

Just as they were the first to advance Gaido’s candidacy for re-election last year before the party internships began, they will become the first to close the campaign today, starting at 5:30 p.m. which is the estimated time of arrival of the canoes to the island 132.

The start was scheduled for 4:00 p.m. from the spa of South Valentina, along the bike path that surrounds the Limay, a proselytizing bicycle ride was also organized that will converge with the canoes at the Paseo de la Costa event.

The proselytizing caravan along the coasts and in search of making the vote for the UNE visible, will be led by Baggio, the provincial deputy Mariano Mansilla and militants from the free coasts that make up the ranks of the political party. He will meet with the rest of the group and the followers in an act that will take place in the commercial area and gastronomic carts of the island 132.

“For the liberation of the rivers, lakes and streams of the entire province”, was part of the slogan for today’s proselytizing closing, said the candidate for provincial deputy for UNE, Francisco Baggio.

Last days to proselytize

This week will be the last days of the political parties to urge the provincial or municipal vote on April 16, before the closure set for 8 o’clock on Friday, April 14.

In Neuquén capital, it is already known that Together for Change with the candidacy for governor of Pablo Cervi plans to close on April 13. That same Thursday, Ramón Rioseco plans to close the campaign with all the provincial and municipal lists that make up his alliance in search of the government of the province 2023.

