Original title: Blackpink Jennie’s unexpected influence? Only Jennie can save Manchester United!

51 The Korean group editor learned that on August 20, the overseas media “Europe Weekly” reported a very interesting report, in which it claimed: “Please forget Elon Musk, only Jennie can save Manchester United.”

According to media reports, in BLACKPINK’s “Pink Venom” MV, Jennie wore a jersey with the Manchester United team logo, which caused the stock price of the Premier League club Manchester United to rise. The article described how United’s share price rose again because Jennie wore a jersey with the Manchester United crest after Tesla chairman Elon Musk denied a claim to buy the club.

Some netizens heard the news and said, “These singers are all K-pop, that is, Korean singers, and Manchester United legend Park Ji-sung is also very active in Korea.” Another foreign netizen commented: “Blackpink’s song Rap is super cool and super sassy. The costumes are good, especially the chorus part, I will leave a comment for BLACKPINK’s new song saying Jennie’s influence on Manchester United is reported”

On the other hand, in the August girl group's personal brand word of mouth announced on the 21st, Jennie won the first place at the same time as her comeback, and is called "K-Pop Queen". In addition, Jennie belongs to BLACKPINK on September 16th. The second full-length album was released on the same day.

