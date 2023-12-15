The “unicorns” reacted to the economic measures

“Shock” policy, adjustments and cuts. After moments of uncertainty, as the days passed, the economic measures announced by the new economy minister became known, Luis “Toto” Caputo. Through the publication of a video from the ministerial portfolio, the first adjustment provisions were communicated that aim to correct the deep fiscal deficit that afflicts the Argentina. The echoes behind the announcement were immediate and in this context, the founders of two of the globally recognized Argentine unicorns reacted with publications and comments on their social networks.

He was the founder of Free market, Marcos Galperin who gave the kickoff, after learning about Caputo’s video, and did so by retweeting an ironic publication by comedian Nik. In the cartoon shared by Galperin, who always expressed his support for the new Government of mercya completely felled forest is depicted, and a hopeful green shoot that draws the geography of Argentina.

This post was originally posted by Nik from his account on the social network In addition, he added the hashtag “# ArrivedElMassazo”, with double s, in clear and direct allusion to the devastating blow that the measures deployed by the former Minister of Economy implied. Sergio Massaduring his term of office.

José Castillo: “It is one of the worst adjustments in Argentine history”

It is worth remembering that in the official presidential inauguration speech, it was made clear that the “inheritance” that the last government left is “the worst in history” regarding the deep economic imbalance.

Social care

Among the measures announced by the Government, those referring to social assistance seek to focus on demand and not supply. In that sense, they advanced that The AUH and the Alimentar Card will be doubled It will increase its value to 50%. So with the increase, the Feed Card will rise to $42,900 (with one child); $67,275 (with two children); and $88,725 (with three or more children). Both social benefits are distributed monthly by the National Social Security Administration (CONSIDERED).

“Open” Alimentar Card

For his part, the CEO of Ualá, Pierpaolo Barbieri Given the delay in the announcement of the measures by Caputo, I only posted: “It is always better to delay than to be wrong.” After the video was finally revealed, the founder of the Argentine unicorn placed particular emphasis on what was announced regarding the Alimentar Card. The new Minister of Economy, without giving further details, announced that the benefit of the Alimentar Card will have an increase to absorb the inflationary impact, while pointing out that the management will be without “intermediaries.”

AUH and other ANSES assignments: who gets paid today, Thursday, December 14

In that sense, Barbieri made a suggestion and argued that the card should be “open”, so that, in this way, each beneficiary can decide to collect at any bank, which would also result in great savings in plastic and maintenance expenses. But not only was he left with a suggestion, he also made himself available with his long business career: “At Ualá we offer to help and do it for free,” he highlighted.

Criticism from users for using the term “free” did not take long to arrive. They also reminded him: “POTATOES is not a financial entity authorized by the BCRA nor authorized to operate under law 21,526. In fact, it is just a payment service provider that offers payment accounts. “It doesn’t even have banking secrecy.” They also pointed out that even if the company did not charge a commission, it would benefit by adding millions of users to the app.

Others who join “ad honorem”

Along the same lines of providing help without receiving fees or salary in exchange, was the decision made public by Javier Milei’s digital advisor, Iñaki Gutierrez. The young libertarian made his intention to collaborate on social networks with no other interest than helping the country’s progress.

This is how he showed his support for President Javier Milei, participating in the administration but donating his salary: “I got into politics to change the reality of my country, which today makes one in every two Argentines poor, not for a salary. That is why today I announce that I will work in Javier Milei’s government on an ad honorem basis. Since there is no possibility of giving up my salary, I will donate it,” he wrote in his post.

The truth is that both Iñaki Gutiérrez and his partner, Eugenia Rolónare the young digital advisors of Javier Milei and Victoria Villarruel. Both announced on their social networks X (formerly Twitter) that they will work for the Government but will donate their salaries. The young people, who are a couple, announced it through their social networks. It should be noted that it was precisely with the use of this powerful tool that they promoted the libertarian’s presidential career.

Iñaki Gutiérrez and Eugenia Rolón, those responsible for the Milei networks, will donate their salary

For his part, Rolón published: “I want to inform you that I will officially work in the government of Javier Milei, but understanding that in my country more than 60% of the children are poor, I am not going to receive a salary.” And he added: “Together with Iñaki Gutiérrez we have decided to donate it every month since we cannot give it up.”

Gutiérrez, 22, manages the account of the popular social network Tick ​​Tock of Milei, while for his part, Rolón, 21, manages Villarruel’s social networks. Both put a youthful imprint on the campaign that represented success on the internet. Directly questioned by a user of the social network

fintech allies

There is no doubt that La Libertad Avanza clearly has in the Fintech Argentines and the youth who lead technology, to a valuable group of ideological allies. You must have the intelligence to capitalize on your great contribution.

BL JL

