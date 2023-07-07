The United States approved the use of a drug that moderately delays its progress

The United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved for the first time a drug that moderately delays Alzheimer’s disease, they reported yesterday.

In the past, the US agency had previously granted to the drug, called Leqembian expedited approval pathway, based on your ability to reduce amyloid clumps in the braina hallmark of the disease, the ANSA news agency reported.

Later data showed that the drug is capable of slowing down cognitive and functional decline by 27% in 18 months. Thus, the drug, which must be administered intravenously every 15 days, It is intended for patients in the early stages of Alzheimer’s disease.

The FDA also said it has asked the company that makes the drug to include a warning that Leqembi and other members of this new class of anti-amyloid drugs They can cause inflammation and brain hemorrhage.

Alzheimer’s disease it is one of the most common forms of dementia and affects more than 40 million people worldwide.

Telam Agency





