The United States gave signs that it will help Argentina before the IMF, said an expert

The Argentine economy is in a delicate state due to both inflation and the levels of external debt and fiscal deficit. In that framework the china tour of the Minister of Economy, Sergio Massa to have achieved positive agreements but it would not be the only good resultthat’s why we talk with Miguel Ponceeconomist and director of the Center for Foreign Trade Studies Siglo XXI, who gave more details about it.

“The agreement with China is important in terms of de-stressing the foreign exchange market.” Although the economist explained that although you have to see the fine print of the agreement, “We would have about 10 billion dollars freely available.”

Due “bonds rose and country risk fell”, but it is not the only news that brought down because in regards to the debt with the IMF, “The United States has given signs that it will end up weighing its weight in the final decision of the board of the International Monetary Fund”. “The Staff would be preparing some kind of help.”

Ponce said that there is an intention of the North American country to “invite the fund to encourage unprecedented aid and control, despite the fact that Argentina is not complying and this is known not only by the US, but also by Germany and Japan“.

Then the economist asserted that given this good news, at the local level It would be essential to reach a political agreement in order to generate a unified leadership that takes advantage of IMF aid and the results of the China tour.