The United States Navy recorded the implosion of the Titan submarine with a top-secret system

The us navy detected the domingo the sound of an underwater implosion that was probably that of the Titan submersible. As reported this Thursday, the acoustic sensors received the information after the ship began its journey bad on sunday.

A Navy official, who spoke on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the situation, said the service doesn’t usually share information of this kind publicly until after the investigation is over. search for survivors. The information collected, said this official, is a “data point”, a term used for information collected, of a “discreet” nature. This is because the sound was collected by secret microphones of the Navy.

“The US Navy performed an analysis of the acoustic data and detected a anomaly consistent with an implosion in the general vicinity of where the Titan submersible was operating when communications were lost,” a senior Washington ministry official confirmed to Wall Street Journal.

Information, although “it is not definitive”, was shared “immediately with the Incident Commander to help with the mission,” added the official. These data also confirm that the noises of blows that were perceived during the early hours of Wednesday could not have come from Titan, but from another ship or a sound from the same ocean.

“Unfortunately we believe that we have lost our CEO, Stockton Rush, Shahzada Dawood and her son Suleman Dawood, Hamish Harding and Paul-Henri Nargeolet,” the company published. OceanGate in a statement paying tribute to the men missing on the Titan: “True explorers who shared a distinctive spirit of adventure and a deep passion for exploring and protecting the world‘s oceans.”

Confirmation of the implosion of the submarine

This Thursday the United States Coast Guard reported the fatal outcome of the submersible operated by the OceanGate company that transported five crew members to the remains of the famous Titanic ship, which rest at a depth of about 3.800 metros 600 kilometers off the coast of Newfoundland, in Canada.

The “catastrophic implosion” that destroyed the Titan would have occurred with incredible force and speed given the crushing pressure of the water columns at the bottom of the North Atlantic Ocean, which would have caused the instant death of the crew members traveling to the wreckage of the Titanic.

“The remains are consistent with a catastrophic loss of pressure in the chamber” of the submersible, announced US Coast Guard Rear Admiral John Mauger, who conveyed his condolences to the families. The ship had been reported as missing The last Sunday, less than two hours after starting the dive.

Unlike an explosion, an implosion occurs when an object contracts toward its center by the action of external or internal forces. In this case, the external force is the hydrostatic pressure exerted by the sea at the depth where the Titan submarine was located.

In this sense, the co-founder of the OceanGate company, Guillermo Söhnlein, explained that when operating at these depths, the pressure is so great that any failure would cause an instantaneous implosion, in what was the first hypothesis prior to the discovery of the remains of the submarine. “If that’s what happened, it would have happened four days ago,” he had assured the BBC.

ML / ED

