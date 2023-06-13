Home » The United States stabilizes inflation, while China is concerned about the fall in the Yuan
Entertainment

The United States stabilizes inflation, while China is concerned about the fall in the Yuan

by admin
The United States stabilizes inflation, while China is concerned about the fall in the Yuan

This week, the financial markets of Latin America suffered a combination of international events that generated concern in the world of finance. On the one hand, inflation in the United States finally began to decline. On the other hand, the fall of the yuan in China is keeping the markets on alert.

In this context, we consulted Jorge Compagnucci, economic and financial analyst to help us understand these economic phenomena that are currently taking place in international markets and How do they impact Latin America?

For Compagnucci in Argentina we have to take into account that, “We are depending on the other side of the coin that is China, an economy that is much slower”In this sense, it is necessary to understand that, “the yuan suffered a new devaluation of 0.20% and today it is trading at 7.15 against the dollar, these are values ​​that have not been seen since 2008”he added.

How will the situation continue in Latin America?

For his part, the analyst highlighted that Latin America continues under the flows of the cycle of “super dollar“, which is causing problems in countries like Chile and Argentina.

In the case of Chile, yesterday it suffered the biggest devaluation of the year, 2.5%, and the dollar stock market also fell that percentage, following the trend. Argentina is also affected by this situation, ”he explained.

In the United States inflation fell again

Compagnucci explained the importance of Wednesday, beyond the fact that the Federal Reserve is expected to make a decision on a possible rise in interest rates. “Inflation in the United States fell again, even for the month, it was below expectations, 0.10% compared to 0.20% expected by analysts,” detailed.

See also  Nicholas Evans died at 72, wrote "The Horse Whisperer"

It is expected that this Wednesday it will take a break. Because even though the economy is showing acceleration, employment remains strong.” concluded the interviewee about the situation in the United States markets.

You may also like

Kenya awards long distance runner Kipyegon $35,000 and...

US, Cormac McCarthy died: the author of “The...

How much did the blue dollar close at...

They deny the measure of force of the...

Tragic death: Korean actress Park Soo Ryun passed...

Oil price tops $69 as China seeks to...

Why do the leaders want to suspend them?

I recommended Lucas Beltrán to Madrid, but they...

The Correo Argentino platform for SMEs exceeded one...

What the autopsy revealed of the man who...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy