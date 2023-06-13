The United States stabilizes inflation, while China is concerned about the fall in the Yuan

This week, the financial markets of Latin America suffered a combination of international events that generated concern in the world of finance. On the one hand, inflation in the United States finally began to decline. On the other hand, the fall of the yuan in China is keeping the markets on alert.

In this context, we consulted Jorge Compagnucci, economic and financial analyst to help us understand these economic phenomena that are currently taking place in international markets and How do they impact Latin America?

For Compagnucci in Argentina we have to take into account that, “We are depending on the other side of the coin that is China, an economy that is much slower”In this sense, it is necessary to understand that, “the yuan suffered a new devaluation of 0.20% and today it is trading at 7.15 against the dollar, these are values ​​that have not been seen since 2008”he added.

How will the situation continue in Latin America?

For his part, the analyst highlighted that Latin America continues under the flows of the cycle of “super dollar“, which is causing problems in countries like Chile and Argentina.

“In the case of Chile, yesterday it suffered the biggest devaluation of the year, 2.5%, and the dollar stock market also fell that percentage, following the trend. Argentina is also affected by this situation, ”he explained.

In the United States inflation fell again

Compagnucci explained the importance of Wednesday, beyond the fact that the Federal Reserve is expected to make a decision on a possible rise in interest rates. “Inflation in the United States fell again, even for the month, it was below expectations, 0.10% compared to 0.20% expected by analysts,” detailed.

“It is expected that this Wednesday it will take a break. Because even though the economy is showing acceleration, employment remains strong.” concluded the interviewee about the situation in the United States markets.