The unity of social value, aesthetic value and stylistic value

——About Liu Xinglong’s novella “Phoenix Piano”

Author: Wu Daoyi (Researcher at the Branch Center of South-Central University for Nationalities, Hubei Provincial Research Center for the Theoretical System of Socialism with Chinese Characteristics, Professor at the School of Literature, Journalism and Communication, South-Central University for Nationalities)

The novella “Phoenix Qin” and the novel “Skywalker” expanded and continued from “Phoenix Qin” are representative works of writer Liu Xinglong. In May 1992, “Phoenix Qin” was first published in “Youth Literature” magazine. On the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the publication of this novella, it is of great literary and practical significance to re-summarize and explore some of the promoting effects of this novel on Chinese social life. It can be said that “Phoenix Qin” realizes the unity of social value, aesthetic value and stylistic value.

Promote and promote social reform and the progress of the times

The important social value of “Fenghuang Qin” is reflected in its positive interaction with contemporary Chinese life as a literary work, that is, it not only concerned about the survival and fate of the rural private teachers at that time, but also condensed the national spirit by paying tribute to them, and made the rural private teachers The issue of teachers’ regularization and treatment has been highly valued, which has promoted the change of the life and destiny of this group. Through the writing of the work and life of five private teachers in Jieling Primary School in the Dabie Mountains in the second half of the 20th century, “Phoenix Qin” vividly reproduces the living conditions of rural teachers at that time, and reflects Liu Xinglong’s keen perception and unique discovery of social life. And in-depth excavation, but also to send warm cultural care to this social group, give full play to the positive role of literature soothing the soul.

“Phoenix Qin” focuses on casting and invigorating the national spirit. From the works, readers can easily see the backwardness of rural primary schools and the difficult situation of rural teachers, such as dilapidated school buildings, dropout of poor students, and severe malnutrition of teachers and students. But here, the national spirit stands as majestic as a mountain, and has never been knocked down by suffering and setbacks: teachers treat their students like children, even if the conditions are difficult, they still stick to their posts and even show indifference to fame and fortune. Never give up the desire for knowledge and self-motivation, never lose the simplicity, kindness and tenacity of the people in the mountains. The solemn ceremonies and scenes of teachers and students playing the national anthem and raising and lowering the national flag together in the mountains in the morning and evening show their strong family and country feelings. Although “Phoenix Qin” is about the fate of rural teachers and rural education, the spiritual direction is not limited to education, but to deeply explore the national spirit of the Chinese nation that is not afraid of difficulties and self-improvement, and rebuilds the value of people and the meaning of life in the era of reform and opening up. .

In the process of literature acceptance, dissemination, and keeping pace with the times, “Phoenix Qin” continued to arouse strong social repercussions, especially to a certain extent, it promoted the change of the fate of rural private teachers at that time. The writing of “Fenghuang Qin” on rural education highlights the fundamental role of education in reform and opening up, national rejuvenation and national prosperity, and has resonated with hundreds of millions of people. After it was published, it was soon made into a film of the same name and broadcast nationwide, which once again caused strong repercussions, directly promoting the introduction and implementation of relevant policies, and promoting and promoting social reform and the progress of the times.

Reality and sublime intertwined

True description of life is the basic requirement of novels or literature, which determines the level of novel art, and is also an important touchstone for testing novelists’ artistic skills. “Phoenix Qin” presents the relationship between the teaching activities of Jieling Primary School and the outside world in a very natural, concise and true way. The environment, characters, and stories in the novel, whether it is the passage of time or the transformation of the scene, whether it is the portrait of the character or the psychology of the character, as well as the daily life narrative such as love embedded in the grand narrative, although it comes from the author’s careful weaving and tailoring. Unlike fiction, but it is completely natural, just like the real life itself day after day, without showing traces of artificial carving, giving readers a vivid and immersive feeling.

Although the rural teachers in “Phoenix Qin” have many mundane aspects, they show more of a lofty spiritual realm and a value orientation that transcends secular utilitarianism. For example, although Principal Yu’s wife was bedridden for a long time, he arranged for 10 or 20 students to be accommodated and cared for at home; Sun Sihai and Deng Youmei ultimately surpassed their personal gains and losses and chose to stick to the mountains; Zhang Yingcai went to Jieling Elementary School. In a sense, the process is more like a spiritual “pilgrimage”, which transforms him from the “small self” to the “big self”.

“Fenghuang Qin” also guides readers to get out of the simple and rigid binary opposition, either-or thinking and aesthetic mode of the past, to understand and appreciate the complexity, diversity and even paradox of things, such as the disunity of ends and means , the dislocation of truth, goodness and beauty in the context of complex life. This kind of writing expands the ideological space and value space of the work, giving people thinking and inspiration.

The narrative is dense and relaxed

The novella is a novel form between short stories and long novels. It has its own stylistic characteristics, such as paying attention to the integrity of the story, the variability of the plot and the flexibility of the narrative. As far as style is concerned, “Phoenix Qin” mainly adheres to the path of localization, and successfully and creatively transforms the tradition of Chinese fiction. It is a novella work with distinctive Chinese characteristics and originality.

The story is complete, the plot twists and turns, good at expressing characters and advancing the story in contradictions or conflicts, and the narrative is dense and relaxed. The novel has a lot of lessons and integrates the narrative skills of traditional Chinese novels. The first is to adopt a linear narrative or natural sequence, with a total of 13 chapters, with Zhang Yingcai entering and leaving Jieling Primary School as the story shell, telling a complete and unified story from beginning to end, and the characters’ past events flow naturally in the dialogue. Second, throughout the story, there are many large and small contradictions, conflicts, entanglements and misunderstandings, in order to strengthen the tension of the story and highlight the complexity of contradictions in real life. The third is the narrative relaxation. The contradictions, conflicts, entanglements, and misunderstandings in the novel are intertwined with their resolution, resolution, dissolution, and elimination, as well as poetic descriptions of scenery, love narratives, and interesting life stories. The movement of life makes the reader’s heart rise and fall.

Cleverly setting suspense is an effective magic weapon for Chinese ancient novels to use and conquer readers. “Phoenix Qin” is based on the ancient but not retro, and sets up a lot of suspense around “Phoenix Qin” to promote the development of the story and the evolution of the plot, and it runs through the novel almost from beginning to end, showing that the story is told in one go. After Zhang Yingcai played the piano for the first time, Principal Yu entered the room and hesitated, until Zhang Yingcai knew that the owner of the piano was Principal Yu’s wife, Caritas Caritas, and asked Principal Yu if playing the piano would make her angry, and then from Sun Sihai to remind Zhang Yingcai The violin should not be moved, the strings were cut off inexplicably, and Zhang Yingcai discovered that a line of characters on the violin had been scraped off with a knife. The novel also came to an end after my uncle solved the mystery to Zhang Yingcai that he was the mysterious person who gave the piano. “Phoenix Qin” is an interesting image, giving people a broad space for imagination and rich interpretation.

“Guangming Daily” (12th edition on August 28, 2022)

