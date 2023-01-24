The Department of Music & Design Art at the University of Huddersfield announces a doctoral scholarship named after Richie Hawtin, a well-known electronic musician, which will involve the music, culture and production technology of electronic music.

The scholarship is open to UK, EU and international PhD students who will undertake research on any topic related to electronic music culture or production, including research into electronic dance music or club culture.

Relevant academic topics may include, but are not limited to:

popular electronic music culture;

creative practice involving composition or production;

festival and event culture, clubs, festivals and social music aesthetic orientation;

National music elements;

viewers and listeners;

DJ culture and electronic music performances;

Focus on a specific electronic music subculture, scene, movement, genre or artist;

Techno, and other genres such as psytrance, house, hip hop, dubstep, drum n bass, hardcore, industrial, ambient, chillout, electronica or other musical styles;

Electronic music production business and marketing trends;

other commercial and legal aspects, including copyright and royalties;

Music and dance, altered states of consciousness, restrictive and recreational;

Social phenomena of electronic music culture such as inequalities (gender, race, geography) and other ethical issues (unions, ecology and nature).

Successful candidates can expect:

Tuition is free.

For appropriate research projects, automatic application is made for the Creative Music Production Scholarship and/or the Nitin Sawhney Pop Music Scholarship (both scholarships provide an annual stipend of £17,668 in addition to fee waivers).

Three years of full-time PhD study commencing September 2023.

Supervision from internationally renowned staff, including some mentoring support from Richie Hawtin if appropriate to the subject of the research project.

Opportunities for creative production work, collaborative projects, publishing, and gaining teaching experience are expected.

Access to the Teaching Assistant Preparation Program (TAPP), which may lead to the status of an Associate of Higher Education Academy (AFHEA).

Receive additional financial support through the Graduate Support Fund of the Faculty of Arts and Humanities.

If unsuccessful, consider a partial fee waiver or full fee study.

Program page: https://research.hud.ac.uk/research-degrees/researchscholarships/schoolofartsandhumanitiesscholarships/richie-hawtin-scholarship/