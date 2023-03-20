La Peña de Morfi returned to Telefe with a new season. One year after the death of Gerardo Rozín, in the program they honored the creator of the cycle. In this context, Ricardo Montaner remembered his friend.

In the program they put for the first time on the air an emotional interview that the singer gave to Rozín, shortly before his death.

In a section of the talk, the roles were reversed and it was Montaner who began to ask him questionss al conductor.

“What conditions does a person have to have to win your friendship and your ability to listen? Because you you’re a fucked up guy. Living with you must be screwed ”, Montaner began.

“I thank you very much”, ironized Gerardo, while the singer expanded his idea.

“you are very selective and i would like you to tell me what element does someone have to have to be your friend. You don’t have so many friends either, the ones you’ve named me they are numbered and they are deep friendstruly close to you”, added the artist.

“My great curiosity is because you picked me”, he asked and, broken by emotion, Gerardo replied: “I am a guy without faith, except when you talk to me“, said.

At that moment There was silence and they ended the conversation.

Very emotional moment in #LaPeñaDeMorfi! ❤ @montanertwiter remember his great friend Gerardo Rozín 👉 Watch the full interview at https://t.co/tKbDf2DvUm pic.twitter.com/IQyLU4pveS — MorfiTelefe (@MorfiTelefe) March 19, 2023

The letter that Gerardo Rozín wrote before he died

On the one year anniversary of the death of Gerardo Rozinhis relatives revealed a touching letter that the television host wrote before the doctors informed him of the hard diagnosis of the disease that he suffered

«Elena and Pedro, Gerardo’s children, along with their mothers Carmela and Mariana, We want to share this text today that marks one year of his death”, they wrote on their Instagram profiles, days ago.

Within the posting on their accounts of the aforementioned social network, next of kin shared a series of photos in which Rozín is seen at different times in her life, and always with a smile.



